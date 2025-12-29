What did the FBI have on Trump?’ Watergate prosecutor makes bombshell claim about Epstein

Donald Trump has been trying to stall the release of the Epstein files because of the bombshell revelation the documents are hiding, according to Watergate lawyer Nick Ackerman.

Ackerman, who has often commented on Trump’s legal matters, on Sunday flagged “a key email from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate,” in addition to “statements by Trump ally House Speaker Mike Johnson,” which together purportedly show “it is highly likely that Trump was a confidential FBI informant in the first sex trafficking investigation into Epstein and his partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell.”

“The press has totally overlooked the significance of this email,” Ackerman said.

The former prosecutor went on to highlight the email from Epstein in which he suggests he’s 75% sure Trump is an informant.

“i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump,” according to Epstein.

“Let’s connect the dots to what else we now know,” Ackerman wrote. “Epstein authored this email after the conclusion of the investigations by the State of Florida and the FBI into his conduct with underage girls, and after Epstein had served his overly lenient sentence. The second federal investigation had not yet begun, but victims began filing civil lawsuits against him, and Epstein was a registered sex offender.”

After analyzing the emails in their chronological context, he noted that the next clue came from Mike Johnson.

“What nails it is the September 5, 2025, statement by House Speaker Mike Johnson to reporters that what Epstein did was an ‘unspeakable evil’ and that Donald Trump ‘was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down,’ referring to Epstein’s criminal activities,” Ackerman wrote. “Johnson said that he and Trump had ‘spoken about this many times’ ‘as recently as twenty-four hours ago.'”

Ackerman added, “Within days, Johnson, who is in regular contact with Trump, backtracked from his statement without a coherent or valid explanation. His excuse was that he might not have used the ‘right word.’ Really!! Unsurprisingly, the White House denied that Trump was an FBI informant in the Epstein case, saying Johnson’s original description was not correct.”

Then Ackerman tied it all together, including potential motives.

“Clearly, Trump does not want it publicly known that he was an FBI informant. From my experience as a prosecutor, the principal way a person becomes a confidential informant is when the FBI uses a person’s involvement in criminal activity to turn the individual into an informant to avoid prosecution,” according to Ackerman. “In the case of Trump, that does not necessarily mean the criminal leverage was Trump’s involvement with Epstein’s sex trafficking. It could have been something else. If so, what did the FBI have on Trump? The big question — will future productions of DOJ’s Epstein files reveal Trump’s involvement as an FBI informant against Epstein? It certainly should.”