What do ministers in Hichilema’s Cabinet really stand for?- Sishuwa Sishuwa

What do ministers in Hichilema’s Cabinet really stand for?



By Sishuwa Sishuwa



Isn’t there even just ONE minister in the current Cabinet of Zambia who can come out in the public to say, “I do not agree with Bill 7, and I am stepping down”? As the Parliamentary Select Committee that has been appointed by the Speaker of the National Assembly to scrutinise the outlawed Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill Number 7 of 2025 starts its sittings today ahead of debate and voting next week Tuesday, my thoughts are drawn to the calibre of ministers the country has had in the past.





In the 1990s, Zambia had a vice-president and ministers – Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika, Baldwin Nkumbula, Ludwig Sondashi, Dipak Pael, Simon Zukas, Rodger Chongwe etc. – who all resigned on principle when Cabinet made decisions they did not agree with.

In the early 2000s, Zambia had a vice-president and ministers – Godfrey Miyanda, Edith Nawakwi, Vincent Malambo, Ackson Sejani, Wiliam Harrington, Dawson Lupunga, Suresh Desai, Samuel Miyanda, Syamukayumbu Syamujaye etc. – who openly differed with the president in defense of the Constitution from executive manipulation.





What has happened to our value system? Is the current crop of ministers so lacking in principle that none among them find anything wrong with Bill 7?

Or does their failure to openly support the Bill indicate their anxiety that they are about to create a monster but simply lack the courage to come out? Are they so dependent on these jobs that they cannot imagine a life outside a ministerial post? Are they so terrified by Hichilema that they cannot publicly express any view that that diverges from his position? This brings me to another point.





