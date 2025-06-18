What do you want to do with that body, kansi?- Laura Miti asks Lungu’s Family and PF

*Laura Miti writes* ✍️

Here is a question to the Lungu family. Had he been the one in office, what would the PF have done to the opposition, and a family of a former President, behaving like you have done since President Lungu died?

What would have cadres done to citizens, during this funeral? What would driving on our roads have been like??

Simply, why, given how President Lungu treated others, do you think you should be allowed your behaviour?

OK, let’s interrogate your main complaint – that EL was mistreated.

Your problem is that he was not allowed to go abroad to hospital. OK.

Should we now, in order to put everything in perspective, list what he did to his rival and to ordinary citizens?

1. Do you remember how teargas was introduced into a safe room his rival was hiding in, in the middle of the night? How the house was trashed and workers tortured to say where their boss was?

2. What about the cell full of feacal matter he had to stay in, in solitary confinement?

3. Then the scrambling on a roof top of a radio station, to escape PF thugs baying for his blood?

4. And those thugs making life impossible for citizens at buststops and markets, without President Lungu EVER telling them to stop.

5. The worst, because it happened to ordinary citizens, is PF thugs attacking innocent mourners at a funeral, with no consequences.

6. A girl being undressed at a youth day rally full of leaders, watching in silence.

In short, the EL presidency was not kind to either citizens or rivals. It was nasty but you, nicely cloistered in that presidency, probably would not know.

All that, however, should have been water under the bridge, when EL died. The nation would have liked to give him a dignified burial. That’s what Zambia does.

Then you his family arose臘‍♀️. Sadly forcing a funeral as unpalatable and disorderly as much of his rule was. You have blatantly refused to allow the expected sombre environment.

Ninkani yachisoni.

Anyway, what should happen now? Indefinite national mourning until government allows you to have private and secret access to the body and coffin after it arrives?

What do you want to do with that body, kansi?? It can’t be to give it respects because, gosh, you have disrespected it and the man.