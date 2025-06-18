What exactly is in this funeral for President Hichilema that he has to be present?- Sishuwa Sishuwa



By Sishuwa Sishuwa



My reading of the family’s press statement indicates three reasons behind the family’s decision, in addition to the family’s feeling that the government is abrogating what was previously agreed by making unilateral decisions. The family appears unhappy:



1. That Hichilema will be at the airport to welcome the body and preside over a church service in an unstated location within the airport that was not part of the original agreement.





2. That members of the public including supporters of Lungu’s party are banned from going to the airport to receive the body, as attendance is strictly by invitation. In addition to the fact that this decision was not agreed with the family, it represents a departure from history. When President Mwanawasa and President Sata died outside the country, anyone interested was free to go to the airport.





3. ⁠That Hichilema will be the first person to view the body of Lungu on Thursday, another unilateral decision.





It seems to me that the family, in the main, does not want Hichilema to have anything to do with the funeral. Remember that the family has repeatedly stated that they do not want president Hichilema anywhere near the body or funeral of his predecessor, as per Lungu’s will. Why is it so hard for the president to respect the wishes of the grieving family members instead of putting political considerations first?





First, there is no law that makes it mandatory for the president of Zambia to attend anyone’s funeral. If the argument is that this is a State funeral, President Hichilema can delegate Vice-President Mutale Nalumango or anyone else to stand in for him for any government role in this funeral. I suppose the family would welcome the move. The State is not one individual but a system and any one person can stand for the State; i.e. Vice-President or Secretary to Cabinet.





Second, it is against African culture to force oneself on a mourning family that has explicitly stated that they do not want you present. What exactly is in this funeral for President Hichilema that he has to be present?





Hichilema did not enjoy a great relationship with Lungu. Where has this outbreak of love for his predecessor in death come from when he did not show it when he was alive? Insisting that he must attend plays into popular beliefs around superstition such as the one suggested in the writeup on the link below by Thandiwe Ngoma.





I hear some people saying we are tired of all this and we want the drama to end, but the loss is to the family. Our interests as members of the public are secondary. What have the rest of us lost? Nothing. In contrast, the Lungu family has lost a loved one and their interests must take priority.



