What happened in Malawi can’t happen in Zambia next year, UPND has worked – Mweetwa





CHIEF Government Spokesperson and Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says it is “unfashionable” for opposition leaders to suggest that what happened in Malawi during elections could also happen in Zambia next year.









Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mweetwa said it was illogical for the opposition to compare Zambia with Malawi when both countries have their own electoral systems and political contexts.





He stressed that the UPND administration had worked hard to revive the economy, expressing confidence that Zambians had seen the results for themselves.





“We find it unfashionable for opposition to compare Malawi with Zambia when it has its own way of electing its leaders. We are confident that the last four years of the UPND has seen national and economic recovery on a transformative and progressive agenda to stabilise the economy,” stated Mweetwa.





“From unsustainable debt to debt restructuring, creating fiscal space to invest in the economic sectors of our country. We have moved from drought to a bumper harvest, all because of the UPND’s hard work. We have brought the economy from 1.6 percent to 5.2 percent.”





He urged citizens to ignore naysayers who had doubted President Hakainde Hichilema’s ability to deliver on his promises before taking office.





He said most people who criticised President Hakainde Hichilema over how he could revive the economy before he took office have now seen the works the President promised.





“Don’t listen to naysayers who were saying HH won’t manage to put free education or bring back meal allowances and Napsa partial withdrawals. All that has been done. Mines have also been revived and we will also be able to revitalise the Mulungushi Textiles soon,” he said.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, October 2, 2025