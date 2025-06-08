What Happens When a President Dies in Zambia? A Story of State, Tradition, and Farewell



By : Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo



Becoming President in Zambia comes with great honour, but also great sacrifice,this is very important to take note . One of the things many people do not realize is that when a President dies, their funeral and burial are no longer just family matters. The State takes over and no two ways about it and it is non negotiable.





Let us look at what has happened when past Presidents of Zambia passed away.



Levy Mwanawasa , When a Will Overruled



President Levy Mwanawasa, SC, left behind a clear Last Will, both in writing and in a video recording. He wanted to be buried at his farm in Palabana. But after his death, the government decided otherwise. Because he was a Head of State, they chose a new Presidential burial site opposite Cabinet Office in Lusaka. That is where he now rests.





Even though he was a Baptist and belonged to the Twinpalm congregation, his funeral service was held at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross. This Cathedral is commonly used for State funerals in Zambia, regardless of a President’s personal church, very important to note this.





Frederick Chiluba, Church and State



President Frederick Chiluba also was a well-known Pentecostal and known to have declared Zambia as a Christian nation. But like the others, his funeral was held at the Anglican Cathedral. His own Pentecostal bishop led the service as it was observed, but we know that the venue remained the same because that’s the tradition for State funerals and Tasila Lungu’ knows this .





Kenneth Kaunda, we recall a Family’s Fight



When Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s founding and first President, died, his family wanted him to be buried next to his wife, Mama Betty Kaunda, at their New Kasama home. Other family members said that he wished to be laid to rest in Chinsali near his parents, we dnt know if this was true. But once again, the State stepped in and buried him at the official Presidential burial site in Lusaka.





We recall that his family even tried to stop this through court processes, but the attempt failed. Though Dr. Kaunda worshipped at St. Paul UCZ, his funeral was still held at the Anglican Cathedral, in line with State tradition,Snr Counsel Makebi Zulu and his team know about this notorious fact.





Michael Sata, The People’s President as he was known for



President Michael Sata died while in office. A strong Catholic, his funeral was a bit different. The main service was held at Heroes national Stadium instead of a church, to allow thousands of Zambians who wanted to attend to properly fit the assembly.





He was loved by many, and the government said this arrangement was to give “the people’s President” a farewell from the people themselves , very important.





Rupiah Banda, A Peaceful Surrender and humble Family



President Rupiah Banda had a different According to people close to him like Snr Counsel Dickson Jere and other family members,RB wished to be buried at his Chasimpha Farm in Chipata, where his family is buried. But he also knew that, as President, the State could override this wish, just as he had done for Mwanawasa when he was in charge of running the affairs of the nation.





When RB passed away, his family knew that he was a State property. The family agreed to follow the directions of the government with regards to the funeral arrangements.





According to Counsel Dickson Jere President Banda was Anglican, so having his service at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross did not cause any issues, unlike what we are witnessing from Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s spokes persons.





With the exception of President Michael Chilufya Sata, memorial services for all late Presidents, Kaunda, Chiluba, Mwanawasa, and Banda, have been held at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. Even on national days like Independence Day or National Prayer Day, this is where the State usually holds major events, the country is aware including the tonse alliance .





Also, the government has a clear policy, once a President dies, the State will organize only two official memorials, the first anniversary and the tenth. Any other memorials are left to the family, full stop.





Truth be told and Which is a notorious fact , when someone becomes President in Zambia, they give up more than their privacy, they also lose full control over how they are remembered in death. The State steps in, takes over the farewell, and makes sure it reflects not just the individual, but the nation.





In short, once you accept the presidency, your life, and even your final resting place, becomes part of Zambia’s national story.