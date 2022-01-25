WHAT HAS GONE WRONG WITH GOVERNANCE IN AFRICA – DR FRED M’MEMBE

What has gone wrong with governance in Africa? There was a military coup in Burkina Fasso yesterday – the fourth military coup in Western Africa over the last 17 months.

To this add the military coup in Sudan October 2021 and the soft coup in Tunisia last July.

Mali’s transitional government ( in power after a military coup in August 2020) has suspended all political and diplomatic relations with France and is demanding the withdrawal of French and EU troops from the country.

The Malian military government has also withdrawn from ECOWAS.

