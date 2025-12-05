WHAT I MEANT, WE MAY NOT WIN THE BATTLE TO GET THE PF BACK, THAT’S MY CONTENTION-DAVIES MWILA





Lusaka-5th December 2025



Former Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has clarified the media statement attributed to him that the “PF is Dead”.





In an interview with Hot FM radio, Mwila stated that he was emphasising the fact that the legality of the Patriotic Front was hijacked by surrogates of the State led by expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga.





He said it was clear that the intentions and attacks by the State against the Patriotic Front were designed to prevent the Party from participating in the 2026 general elections.





He said as a longtime member of the Party it was sad to see the currenr state of the institution and therefore urged the leadership of the PF to seriously look at the opportunity to find a special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to enable the Party’s presidential candidate and members to participate in the upcoming general election.