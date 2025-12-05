WHAT I MEANT, WE MAY NOT WIN THE BATTLE TO GET THE PF BACK, THAT’S MY CONTENTION-DAVIES MWILA
Lusaka-5th December 2025
Former Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has clarified the media statement attributed to him that the “PF is Dead”.
In an interview with Hot FM radio, Mwila stated that he was emphasising the fact that the legality of the Patriotic Front was hijacked by surrogates of the State led by expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga.
He said it was clear that the intentions and attacks by the State against the Patriotic Front were designed to prevent the Party from participating in the 2026 general elections.
He said as a longtime member of the Party it was sad to see the currenr state of the institution and therefore urged the leadership of the PF to seriously look at the opportunity to find a special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to enable the Party’s presidential candidate and members to participate in the upcoming general election.
Mr. Mwila claims the Patriotic Front’s legitimacy was undermined by state-backed actors, blaming external factors for the party’s collapse. After losing power, PF failed to analyse their defeat, avoided reorganizing, refused to apologize for past actions, and forced Lungu out of retirement instead of choosing new leadership. With two conventions postponed, they’re running out of time to prepare for upcoming elections. Mr. Mwila, your earlier statement stands—PF is effectively finished.
After all you were right, there is no more PF.
You have always predicted correctly.
PF leaders would go to jail
PF is dead to take part in the 2026 polls.
Mwila , you are gifted correctly by perhaps the devil, to
tell about what is approaching for the PF.
Just stick to the divine true picture you
see rather than apologise. Apologising to PF
makes you look like the former form three davies mwila,
who dropped out of school. After 55 you got wiser
and got 6 points in the GCE exams.
stick to your latest image, and keep appearing like
a bright guy. Defend the 6 points.