WHAT IS THE OBSESSION WITH WANTING TO SEE THE BODY OF PRESIDENT EDGAR C LUNGU- UMODZI KUM’MAWA

WHAT IS THE OBSESSION WITH WANTING TO SEE THE BODY OF PRESIDENT EDGAR C LUNGU





KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION aka UMODZI KUM’MAWA is increasingly getting worried and concerned regards the issue of our late 6th President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is an Easterner.





We were reluctant to comment on this matter because we know the matter is before the South African High Court in Pretoria and we hoped that everyone will wait for the courts guide regards the way forward and bring settlement and end to the matter.





However, Government’s continued change of position on this matter has worried us and we thought of putting a clear and categorical stance forthwith as custodians of the interests of the people of Eastern Province.





Firstly, why has Government insisted on wanting to see the body, Yet the President has stated on several times that he knew and confirmed the death of Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu the very morning he died in South Africa. What’s the purpose of sending people to go and view the body? Is this some sort of diabolical actions? Could there be some sort of witchcraft involved? In our dialect we ask, mulibe umfwiti umu?





The other concern is, why has President Hichilema sent a delegation without consulting stakeholders from Eastern Province or better still involve our Traditional leadership from the province knowing too well that Edgar comes from Eastern Province? What are they hiding? Does it mean that Edgar Lungu has no parents? We ask this due to the fact that there has been no transparency whatsoever.





We are concerned as a Province because this is not the first time this is happening to the peole of Eastern Province. First it was the late Suzgo Nyika where Government sent authorities to go and exhume his body. This is so worrying and we feel targeted as a Province.





In our view, Government should have allowed the court process to finish and allow it to give us the people a direction against forcing unhead of things like wanting to see the body. We all know that the funeral rights are an exclusive right for the family in this case the Lungu family and no third party should impose themselves in anyway for any reason, diabolical or otherwise.





We therefore appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema and Government to leave the Lungu family alone to mourn their departed one. And we ask them to respect the wishes of the former Head of State regards how he wished to be burried.





We want also to put it on record that as people of Eastern Province, we wholly and steadfastly so, stand with the Lungu family and say hands off the body of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Issued for and on behalf of KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION aka UMODZI KUM’MAWA



Chanoda Ngwira F

SPOKESPERSON