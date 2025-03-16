WHAT IS THE RUSH MR. PRESIDENT? THERE CAN BE NO SHORT-CUTS TO THE CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW PROCESS!!- CHISHALA KATEKA

WHAT IS THE RUSH MR. PRESIDENT? THERE CAN BE NO SHORT-CUTS TO THE CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW PROCESS!!
15th March 2025
The New Heritage Party would like to join the many patriotic Zambians, individuals as well as organisations, that have expressed outrage and concern at the attempt by President Hichilema and the UPND to bulldoze through amendments to our constitution, without following due process and without the involvement of the Zambians that own the constitution.
Additionally, the New Heritage Party wish to remind the President that the Zambian Constitution starts with the following words; “We, the people of Zambia” and not ‘I Hakainde Hichilema, being the President of Zambia’. What this means is that it is the people of Zambia that ‘own’ the constitution and not the President. It also means that, it is the people of Zambia that make the amendments to the constitution through a process accepted and approved by them.
From the previous constitutional reviews, it can clearly be seen that the processes for each successive review, have been thorough, based on clear terms of reference and a team appointed as a Constitution Review Commission or a National Constitutional Conference and whose appointment process was made public. In addition, these review processes have been very inclusive and transparent whilst not being rushed.
Concerns Over Secretive Constitutional Reform Process
New Heritage Party is sounding an alarm regarding the UPND government’s secretive approach to a constitutional reform. The recent announcement by President Hakainde Hichilema has left many Zambians in the dark. This is not as it ought to be.
Our Concerns
• Lack of Consultation: The government has failed to engage key stakeholders, including the youth, women, traditional leaders, and the general public, in the drafting of the constitution.
• An unclear agenda: The government has not told us which specific articles or clauses they want to amend, what weaknesses they’ve identified, or what problems they’re trying to solve. We are left wondering what really needs to be cured.
• Risk of Manipulation: We fear that the government’s true intention is to manipulate the constitution for political gain, rather than to genuinely improve the lives of Zambians.
Our Demands
1. Release the Draft Constitution: We urge the government to make the draft constitution publicly available for review and feedback.
2. Introduce an inclusive consultative process: We demand that the government engage in broad-based consultations with the public to ensure that any amendments reflect the will and aspirations of the people.
3. Be transparent and accountable: We expect the government to be transparent in their actions and decisions, and to be held accountable for any attempts to manipulate the constitution for political gain.
The New Heritage Party Position
We, as New Heritage Party, have a deep-seated lack of trust in this incompetent and corrupt UPND government and its leadership and though being fully cognisant of the many areas of contention and inadequacies that subsist in the constitution, totally reject any attempt to amend or in anyway, tamper with the current constitution before the 2026 general elections. It is very clear that the announcement by the President to amend the same, is ill conceived and based on his desperate but futile attempt to stay in power beyond 2026. There have been a series of clutching at straws manoeuvres by this government, designed to help them prolong their unwelcome stay by pre-rigging the 2026 election including attempts on manufacturing a favourable demographic using Zambia Statistical Agency as well as the ECZ conducting dubious night time registration of voters in UPND strongholds.
Conclusion
It is worth noting that the numerous attempts to draft a constitution that would stand the test of time, have been elusive largely due to the fact that each successive government retained the power to reject or accept the peoples’ recommendations notwithstanding that the lead up and actual prior process was inclusive, consultative and transparent.
Wisdom dictates that lessons be learnt from past experiences, where billions of Kwacha have been spent over constitution review processes that have yielded less than what Zambians expected or hoped for but which were, nevertheless, more inclusive and transparent than the current one. The nation can not afford to waste more time and money on arrogantly conceived but harebrained attempts at perfecting the constitution.
We call upon all patriotic Zambians and organisations to stand up as you have always done whenever any government or president with ill intent tried to meddle with our; constitution.
CHISHALA KATEKA
President – New Heritage Party
I just wonder where his tribesman, Prof. Muna Ndulo, who has been so vocal about constitution making in Zambia is to advise HH.
Matero doctor full of ubusushi tribalism in the head!!!
Impenfu,
Ubusushi is trying to force a constitution on citizens so that someone that has failed prolongs is stay in office.
Tribalism is appointing only your relatives and tribesmen in key positions of government, civil service and parastatals.
If you want to see how a leader behaves, take a look at Captain ibrahim Traore. God bless this wonderful Captain Ibrahim Traore. A proper president who is the envy of the entire Africa.
Vote wisely in 2026.
There’s nothing like rushing ba mama Chishala Kateka. You even know deep down yourself ( your heart ) mama Kateka that there a number of contentious clauses in the constitution that need to be corrected/amended so that there’s consistency in the clauses and articles. Some of which include the one on 14 days presidential partition days ( if holidays are also part of the 14 days even when the concort judges don’t sit/work on holidays, Sundays or Saturdays.
The eligibility and qualification, what does the constitution say about swearing inn a President Elect apart from Chief justice and deputy chief justice, is there any other officer allowed to do so, if not why did it happen in 2016. Even the same two words to be orderly put to either mean one and the same thing or otherwise.
Bye – elections, are these good for both the treasury in terms of expenditures that are unnecessarily created by greedy and selfish politicians though not talking about death and also corrupt elements who involve themselves in corruption and violence but when found guilty they lose their seats in parliament but again are allowed to stand again. surely! Is there any logic or proper thinking there? a criminal and condemned individual who caused that vacancy and found guilty by the court again is given chance to contest the same seat that he was the main culprit for it to be declared vacant? what is the point their surely.
Delimitation of the constituencies- some constituencies are just too big to benefit equally on the increased CDF. So a good leader will look at it and support it otherwise the people in those areas which are too big and are being denied this chance will definetly see you and those against this move as their enemies and will automatically not support you and their parties.