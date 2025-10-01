What magic is in Bill 7 that the President  do that to himself?- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes….



We keep hearing popup statements that Bill 7 is going back to Parliament.





Sounds like the nation is being primed to expect the Bill’s retabling.



All I know is that, for that to happen without the promised meaningful consultation of citizens on what they want to see in their Constitution, President Hichilema would have to be prepared to go completley against his word.





If Bill 7 goes back to Parliament without the consultative steps the President categorically promised to multiple groups that he, himself, invited to State House, he would have to not be believed when he speaks to the nation.





Beyond the face to face baritone promise made to a room full of people, deferment of Bill 7until full consultation was announced, on the Kateks’ behalf, on the famous Orange Headed Paper,



Maybe the President’s people should read the second paragraph of the statement below, then give it to the President to re-read it.





Together they should then have a one agenda meeting – What did we promise the nation? If they can still force Bill 7 through after that, ninshi batidoba.





What a huge risk to take – to lose the gravitas of your word, as leader.



The question would be why? What magic is in Bill 7 that the President do that to himself?