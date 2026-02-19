WHAT MAKES MILES SAMPA SPECIAL IN PF? Do you know that Miles Sampa is one of the most intelligent and underutilized member of the Patriotic Front (PF)? This is in fact a mistake Sata himself made: in avoiding nepotism attacks, he never appointed Miles Sampa rightly despite being highly qualified.

Not being recognized rightly has made Miles Sampa walking a frustrated political path.

Briefly, Miles Sampa was born on 26th December, 1970: making him 55 years old as of today.

He’s one of a few highly Educated Members of Parliament in PF as he holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Milpark Business School in South Africa ( where he came out a top student) and a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Zambia. He also holds a Certificate in Banking Operations and Banking Law, a Trading Certificate in Money Markets, Capital and FOREX Markets as well as a Certificate from Harvard University ( J.F.Kennedy School of Governments).

Miles Sampa has held three primary elective positions, the first time being Member of Parliament for Matero from 2011 to 2016 on the PF ticket. The second elective position was in July, 2018 as Mayor of Lusaka-following the death of his worship, Mr Wilson Kalumba earlier that month and for the third time, his reelection in 2021 as Matero member of Parliament where he’s serving as the incumbent MP.

Today one would be surprised seeing people who’re aspiring to be PF party presidents- does it mean that some MP’s grew so fast in wealth during ECL’s presidency such that Miles Sampa’s pockets no longer gives him the voice today?

Anyway, despite Miles Sampa really wanting to be president of Zambia, he has been a peaceful man, patient and a law abiding citizen: his leadership has been very unique and almost impossible to see if you are not politically neutral.

In 2015, Miles Sampa was going to become the Sixth Republican president following Sata’s death (in 2014) but ECL played his game so quick. Nonetheless, one important thing, PF was divided into two, one faction chose ECL as the party’s candidate while another opted for economist Miles Sampa.

The rival PF factions held separate conferences, where ECL was elected on one side and on the other hand Miles Sampa was elected, but after ECL’s faction challenged Sampa’s nomination in court, Miles Sampa quietly moved on, reconciled with ECL and supported his candidature.

Otherwise, after ECL won the January 2015 presidential elections, Miles Sampa later on 29th October, 2015 resigned as Commerce Deputy Minister: citing intolerance, hate, vengeance and violent conduct towards party members who supported him at his Kabwe’s convention in 2014.

Otherwise, in the very year, 2015; there were speculations of Miles Sampa wanting to team up with former First Lady, Dr. Kaseba and former vice president, Dr. Guy Lindsay Scott; to form a new political party called “United Patriotic Front (UPF)” which Hon. Sampa, later denied.

In 2016, due to unresolved party infighting, Miles Sampa formed his own party, Democratic Front (DF) which was later renamed, United Democratic Front (UDF). With his party, Miles Sampa entered into an alliance with Elias Chipimo of National Restoration Party and Eric Chanda, of 4th Revolution Party, before endorsing HH and the UPND in the 2016 general elections.

Fast-forward, ECL won the 2016 elections marking his second term. The most debated elections. Nevertheless, after UPND lost the elections in 2016, Miles Sampa rejoined PF and subsequently, following the death of the incumbent Lusaka Mayor, Wilson Kalumba in 2018: he was adopted on the PF ticket as Mayoral candidate in the by-election and won.

Despite Miles Sampa successfully taking over the PF presidency through a controversial extraordinary general conference on October 24, 2023, at the Mulungushi Conference Centre in Lusaka, he later on 1 May, 2025 surrendered it back to ECL who had already served 2 elective terms as Republican president.

Today, if you choose to check the socials, among the PF aspiring candidates and other politicians in general, from both the opposition and ruling: apart from HH, Miles Sampa is the most followed politician in Zambia: but definitely, less talked about.

What should Miles Sampa do to rebrand as an aspiring presidential candidate and get the love of the people back? I know he wants to keep the party his uncle (Sata) left-alive, but if his dream was and is to one day be president of Zambia: he must leave PF and form a new party, as he won’t get the chance to lead PF.

The step he had taken in 2016 was the right one even if he never had confidence in his abilities. Otherwise, for now he can keep himself relevant within PF by giving credible checks and balances that doesn’t damage his public image. Because when a leader loses credibility, he automatically loses the love he enjoyed from the people.

Regardless, and overall: Miles Sampa is the only, and one of a few presidential candidates (for the sake of peace) who means well in PF, but will never be president of that party. At least not anytime soon.

Shipungu February 19, 2026