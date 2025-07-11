What makes South Africa so welcoming to a fugitive lungu  family?

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN SOUTH AFRICA?



One South African Journalist wrote…

Haibo Guys #InCaseYouMissedIt The Luxurious Lives of the Lungus: South Africa’s Invisible Diplomatic Visitors A family resides in the lush Blue Valley estate in Midrand, South Africa, and their name continues to inflict anguish in Zambian political corridors, leaving a trail of controversy in its wake.





The Lungus, the immediate family of late Zambian President Edgar Lungu, are not only comfortable; they thrive. And not quietly, but in luxury.





According to sources, the family possesses a staggering 150 luxury automobiles, including a brand-new Range Rover registered to Lungu’s daughter and son-in-law. The question remains, who will foot the bill?





In addition, according to Zambian investigators, most of this opulence derives from cash embezzled during Lungu’s presidency, which is now being closely scrutinised by Zambia’s current administration.





With a corruption investigation tightening its grasp, the family’s unexpected request that Lungu be buried in South Africa (supposedly fulfilling his “dying wish” or whatever that implies) raises more than just questions.





What makes South Africa so welcoming to a fugitive legacy family? Public funds are now being used to secure a body that was never officially certified dead on South African soil. There’s no official documentation. There’s no transparency. Just privilege, shrouded in diplomatic quiet.





Given that the Lungus perform in one of Gauteng’s most prestigious neighborhoods, Zambians are understandably dealing with the consequences.





At the same time, South Africans are left questioning “Where did we go wrong?” and how this situation has become an issue for us.