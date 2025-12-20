WHAT THE IMF AGREEMENT REALLY MEANS FOR YOU



Fellow Zambians,



Good news worth celebrating is with us. During the week, Zambia reached a Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This may sound technical, but its impact is very real for ordinary citizens, especially women, youth, farmers, traders, and families in our communities.





Here’s what it means in simple, people-first terms:



1. More Money to Support Zambia

Once approved by the IMF Board, this agreement will release about US$190 million to Zambia.

The money will compliment the Government’s efforts to:

– Stabilise the economy; and,

– Support social services like health, education, and social protection.

This means fewer economic shocks and more stability for households.





2. Help lower cost of living (Gradually)

Because of reforms:

– Inflation is easing;

– Fuel prices are stabilising;

– Food supply is improving; and,

– The kwacha is becoming more stable.

For families and women who manage household budgets, this helps stretch income further.





3. Stronger Support for Farmers & Rural Communities

Agriculture is growing because of:

– Better e-Voucher targeting;

– More support for irrigation and climate-smart farming; and,

– Improved access to financing.

This supports women farmers, small-scale producers, and youth in agribusiness.





4. Better Electricity & Energy Reforms

The Government is investing in:

– Reliable power supply;

– Solar and renewable energy; and,

– Private investment in electricity.

This helps businesses stay open, supports youth-led enterprises, and reduces daily disruptions at home.





5. Jobs & Human Development

3,000 new health workers to be recruited in 2026.

Continued protection of education, health, and social cash transfer programmes. This creates jobs for young professionals and improves services for communities.





6. More Jobs Through Investment

Because Zambia is now seen as stable and trustworthy:

– Investors are returning;

– Credit ratings have improved; and,

– Mining, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure are expanding.

More investment = more jobs for young people and entrepreneurs.





7. Transparency & Citizen Engagement

The Ministry of Finance and National Planning will host a National Townhall Meeting in January 2026 to:

– Explain how the economy has performed in 2026;

– Discuss the 2026 Budget Outlook; and,

– Hear directly from citizens.





Your voice matters in shaping Zambia’s future.



THE BIG PICTURE

The IMF agreement confirms one thing: Zambia is back on track.

Not just on paper—but in the form of more predictable prices, better services, stronger opportunities for women and youth, and a growing economy that works for the many, not just a few citizens.





Zambia’s recovery is real. The task now is to protect it and make sure it benefits every household.



Together, let’s keep building a Zambia that delivers jobs, dignity, and opportunity for all.