What Was Unacceptable in the PF Must Not Be Accepted in the UPND- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

What Was Unacceptable in the PF Must Not Be Accepted in the UPND



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



In a democratic society, the voice of the people is sacred. When the Patriotic Front (PF) government introduced the Cybersecurity and Cybercrimes Act, it was met with overwhelming resistance from civil society, the media, human rights defenders, and even the United Party for National Development (UPND) itself. The law was widely condemned as a tool for suppressing freedom of expression, stifling dissent, and granting the government unchecked power to violate citizens’ privacy under the pretext of “security.”



The people spoke loud and clear then. They rejected surveillance. They rejected intimidation. They rejected the abuse of the law for political gain.



So, why, after all these years, is the UPND government determined to force the very same law on Zambians?



When Opposition Becomes Power—What Changed?



Before the UPND ascended to power, they vocally criticized the Cybersecurity Act. They called it draconian, unconstitutional, and a direct assault on democracy. They stood with the people, marched for their rights, and made their voices heard alongside journalists and bloggers whose freedom was under threat.



But now that they are in power, the script has changed. Suddenly, the same government that once condemned the law now speaks of its necessity. What happened? How did the UPND, which once stood against this blatant infringement of fundamental rights, now become its strongest proponent?



The truth is undeniable: the people did not vote for a government that would continue the very same oppressive practices they condemned in the PF. They voted for change. They voted for a government that would protect freedoms, restore accountability, and empower the people. Instead, we are witnessing a betrayal of those values. The UPND is morphing into the very thing they promised to defeat.





Silencing Dissent Is Not Reform



We were promised transparency. We were promised respect for rights. Instead, we are witnessing an alarming return to the same authoritarian tactics used by the PF. The Cybersecurity and Cybercrimes Act, as it stands today, is a draconian tool that consolidates too much power in the hands of the state. It allows the government to monitor citizens’ private lives, arrest critics based on vague, politically motivated charges, and impose unprecedented control over online platforms. This isn’t reform—this is the deepening of authoritarianism.



We cannot claim to be a government that defends democracy while simultaneously tightening the noose around free speech. This law is an affront to every Zambian who cherishes the freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution. It is a blatant attempt to stifle dissent, intimidate the public, and silence those who speak truth to power.



This is not democracy; this is digital dictatorship.



The People Have Spoken. Why Isn’t the Government Listening?



Once again, the people are speaking out. Civil society organizations are raising their voices. Legal experts are warning of the dangers. The youth—the very lifeblood of the nation—are sounding the alarm. They are telling the UPND that this law is a threat to their freedom. They are urging for its repeal or significant amendment.



So, why is the UPND ignoring the very voices they once championed? Why is this government deaf to the cries of its own people, who are once again being denied their fundamental rights?



The truth is, the UPND is choosing to listen to the wrong voices—those that benefit from maintaining the status quo—while ignoring the masses who fought for the change they promised. This is an abandonment of the people who put them in power.



What Was Unacceptable Then Must Remain Unacceptable Now



We cannot allow the normalization of what was once deemed unacceptable. What was wrong under the PF remains wrong under the UPND. A government that respects the will of the people does not compromise on fundamental rights just because it is in power. The fight for democratic rights does not stop with a change in leadership—it begins again, every time a new government takes office.



The UPND must remember their mandate: they were elected to restore rights, not to curtail them. They were elected to champion the freedoms of Zambians, not to steal them away in the name of “security.” The people of Zambia deserve leaders who will stand with them, who will lead with integrity, and who will always defend their freedoms, no matter the cost.



You cannot govern a democratic nation while fearing the freedom of its people.



There Is No Justification for Strengthening This Law



The most disturbing element of the UPND’s stance on this law is their insistence on strengthening it. The government has no justification for further tightening an already flawed and dangerous law. The arguments being made for its “improvement” are simply attempts to mask the authoritarian intent behind this legislation.



There is no evidence to suggest that this law, as it stands, has contributed to any significant improvements in national security. Instead, it has created an environment where fear and self-censorship are rampant, and where journalists, bloggers, and activists are under constant threat. The law was never about cybersecurity; it was about controlling the narrative, stifling opposition, and maintaining a grip on power. Strengthening this law will only escalate the crisis, erode civil liberties further, and deepen the government’s stranglehold on the nation.



Furthermore, the UPND’s repeated claims that the law is essential for national security fail to acknowledge the more pressing issues facing the country. The true threats to Zambia’s security—poverty, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and poor infrastructure—remain largely unaddressed. The government must stop using “security” as a convenient excuse to justify laws that harm its citizens. The people of Zambia need security in their lives, in their jobs, in their education, and in their health—not in their government’s ability to surveil them.



Conclusion: Repeal the Law, Respect the People



If the UPND is truly the government of the people, then it must act like it. It must listen to the people. It must repeal the Cybersecurity Act in its current form, and return to the drawing board. A law meant to protect the public must not be wielded as a weapon to suppress them. The UPND must engage with the people, civil society, and the media to craft a law that defends national security while respecting the fundamental freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.



True leadership does not cling to power through fear and repression. True leadership is about serving the people with honesty, humility, and integrity.



The Zambian people have spoken, and they are not backing down. What was wrong under the PF must remain wrong under the UPND. If this government refuses to heed their call, then we must ask ourselves: What exactly has changed?