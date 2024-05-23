WHAT WE HAVE NOW IS A REAL END TIME WAR BETWEEN LIGHT AND DARKNESS- CHOMBA CHIPILI

WHAT WE HAVE NOW IS A REAL END TIME WAR BETWEEN LIGHT AND DARKNESS

We will be very naive to take the current political atmosphere in the Nation as politics as usual, for what we have now is a real battle of evil and good. Is it not strange that people who belong to a Christian community can deliberately choose to misinterpret the words and command of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on whose name our national aspirations anchor. Sending his disciples on a final mission after His Resurrection our Savior said;

I am sending you out like sheep among wolves. Therefore be as shrewd as snakes and as innocent as doves.

“Be on your guard against men; they will hand you over to the local councils and flog you in their synagogues.”

Now how right is it for any agent of light to question the instructions of whom they represent.

During the rule of the able and humble leadership of the Sixth Republican President Dr ECL this country was given a designated Day of worship and reconciliation the Day the very people who are trivializing the Lord’s call today described as a Day of devil worshippers and non in their leadership files ever attended.

If that wasn’t enough even the Ministry that was created to oversee over the Nations Moral and spiritual affairs was the first to be scrapped off, then this Nation begin to see agents of darkness matching through our cities proclaiming a non Christian conducts of same sex marriage and to date no leader big or small from the Upnd Government has ever condemned such evil conducts and no conviction has been made despite the culprits breaking a constitutional law.

We have seen Embassies of Countries that worship strange gods fly flags for groupings that propagate antichrist practices in our nation without been questioned.

Lastly all those politicizing the scriptures quoted by Dr ECl are nothing but agents of Darkness. ECL never said a word of his own but only quoted a scripture of instruction by our Lord Jesus Christ himself.

Zambia must pray and we must be aware of this battle between light and darkness. We are resolved to stand by our Christian faith and we shall never shun to proclaim that which has made us to be a peaceful and prosperous state from time in memorial.

All well meaning and God fearing citizens must go on their knees for this country’s Christian Nation proclamation is under a serious attack.

We shall stand in the highways of light and ECL is the touch bearer in our cause.

