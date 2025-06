WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT ECL’s FUNERAL SERVICE



The funeral of the late sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be held at Christ the King Cathedral in Johannesburg at 11hrs.





The mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Alick Banda and the co-celebrant is expected to be Father Humphrey Mulenga.





President Lungu will be put to rest at Falls way memorial park cemetery within the proximity of where Winnie Mandela was buried.