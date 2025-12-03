What will be the voice of the SDA Church in Zambia in the political space after the UPND government?- Thomas Mbewe

By Thomas Mbewe

What will be the voice of the SDA Church in Zambia in the political space after the UPND government?



This is a genuine question I ask with respect and love for our church. As members, we care deeply about our nation, and we equally care about our identity and mission as a people waiting for the soon return of Christ.





When I look back, I also ask: What was our voice on Bill 10? Did God reveal something to us now that He did not reveal during previous governments? I say this sincerely because I was not born an Adventist, but I have spent 20 years in this church. Over this period, my observation is that when it comes to politically sensitive issues, we have often remained very quiet.





I also wonder about Bill 7. What specific clauses are so critical that they moved the president of the Midlands East Conference to say the bill needed to be passed “like yesterday”? This is an important question because clarity helps the church remain united and consistent in its public witness.





At the same time, many of us are feeling the pressure of the rising cost of living. Why hasn’t our church raised its voice to hold the government accountable on this matter, especially when promises to improve things are not matching the reality on the ground? Today, how many Zambians can walk into a shop with K500 and buy more than they could four years ago? These are real issues affecting our members every single day.





As we continue discussing our involvement in “national matters,” it will be interesting to see how this new voice in the political space will strengthen our unity, deepen our spiritual sobriety, and prepare both the church and the nation for the Second Coming of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.