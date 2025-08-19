🚨What will Keith Mweemba do to solve Zambian football challenges⁉️





👉From national teams and local clubs underperforming to debts and pending sanction from FIFA, Keith Mweemba will need to summon all possible energy to get Zambian football on track.





👉Since funding from FIFA has been withheld because of pending legal issues with former Zambia coach Croat Asanovic after Zambia failed to pay Asanovic USD 41000 in salaries.





👉 Consequently, FAZ can’t fire Avram Grant for fear of facing further sanctions.



👉As it stands, FAZ has not received it cut of FIFA development fund of USD 1,000,000 payable in two installments. At the start of the year and middle of the year. In the mix of things, we also have historical bonuses to both women’s and men’s National pending.





👉As of March 2024 FAZ was warned of further sanction if they failed to pay Asanovic.





👉With revelation that Football house is in talks with former coach Asanovic on a more flexible payment plan, Zambia’s funding will continue to be withheld until Football house can produce proof of settlement with former Coach Asanovic.





👉 All in all as Zambian fans we hope to see Zambia flourish on the field. Unlike the heartache we have been experiencing of late.