WHATEVER THE OUTCOME ON 10th DECEMBER WE STAND WITH OUR PRESIDENT DR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU- PF

WHATEVER THE OUTCOME ON 10th DECEMBER WE STAND WITH OUR PRESIDENT DR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU.



*Broadcasting ECL’s eligibility case is a way of manipulating Zambians and making them lose hope in him but you have God to deal with because he will fight all his battles and a new page of honour and favour for ECL has just began.*



*09/12/2024*



The Patriotic Front Central Province Executive led by the Provincial Chairperson MCC Billy Sichamba has encouraged President Dr ECL to remain strong and focused ahead of 10th December judgement.





MCC Sichamba employs party membership in the province that regardless of the unfair treatment that President Lungu has so far been subjected to by the government, to an extent of denying his party leaders and other sympathisers to escort him to court, the party in the province remains strong with support for party President.



The motives by the authorities opting to broadcast court proceedings live on ZNBC is a clear indication that they want to embarrass our President and also to manipulate the minds of Zambians.



The party general membership in the province is very sad in a manner which this case has taken twists with its highly publicised judgment to be aired on national broadcaster.



We feel that the purpose of this action is to ensure that they erase hope in the face of Zambians, but God will use that to favour our President, the same way he did to Haman and Mordecai in the book of Esther 4.



We will join our brothers and sisters in prayer knowing that our God answers prayer. He uses every situation to show that he himself is God. He allowed Joseph to be betrayed by his own brothers and little did they know they were leading him to his destiny.



We are remaining faithful in God knowing that he will never leave us nor forsake us. We have hope and our mind cannot be easily manipulated, together we shall triumph.



Signed: *Central Province Patriotic Front WIPS Adora Alinedi Phiri*