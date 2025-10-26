WHEN ECONOMY GROWS OTHER THINGS WILL FALL IN PLACE – PRESIDENT HH.



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia must now focus on driving economic growth, as other aspects of national development will naturally fall into place once the economy is strengthened.

And President Hichilema has revealed that Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo agreed to sell more power to Zambia.





Meanwhile, President Chapo said Zambia has shown political maturity and resolve in its pathway to economic growth on its 61st anniversary of Independence.





Speaking during the commemoration of Zambia’s 61st Independence Anniversary at State House on Thursday, President Hichilema said while freedom fighters delivered political independence, it was now the duty of current leaders to deliver economic emancipation.





“Peace and security are essential for every country. And I have said over and over that instability anywhere is instability everywhere, we have seen it. The instability in Europe is affecting all of us; instability in Eastern DRC is affecting all of us. And so, we must all work to seek peace, Mr President, peace that will allow us to continue the journey where our freedom fighters left it. They delivered political independence for us. The part of the relay that we play ourselves is to deliver economic expansion, economic growth. Growth and more growth, seek ye economic growth and other things will fall in place,” he said.





“Such as what? Such as jobs for our youthful population, such as business opportunities for them and for our people. Our greatest asset on the continent of Africa is the youthful population. What else? So we can raise treasury revenue to send our children to school. We chose free education, and as a consequence of that decision, 2.3 million school-going children who were out of school because their parents or guardians could not afford to keep them there are now back in school. We need economic growth, investment, and trade to support our children in school.”





President Hichilema said the current session of Parliament would legislate free education so that it becomes a legal obligation.



“And Mr. President, this brother of yours speaking now is moving to legislate, to decree and legislate, that free education will be a legal obligation for any other president who comes after us. They will have no choice. We believe this sitting of Parliament will be able to legislate that, so that no one has a choice in this matter, because education is the best investment, inheritance, and equaliser. We need economic growth, growth and more growth, trade and investment, so we can support the sick, health centres, and medicines in hospitals. That’s the promise that we make to the freedom fighters: our part of the relay is to deliver opportunities for our people. Nothing else. Keep our country peaceful, yes, but for what? For development,” he added.





Further, President Hichilema revealed that President Chapo had agreed to sell more power to Zambia.



“My dear brother President Chapo and I have been chatting, and since he took office, we have been comparing notes. We see that our hymn sheets are similar, a shared vision of development in Zambia and Mozambique. And I want to embarrass him a little bit: following our worst drought in living memory, Mozambique, the people of Mozambique and President Chapo here, allowed us to buy more electricity from Mozambique in order to keep our economy going. So, my brother, carry a message to our brothers and sisters in Mozambique that the people of Zambia appreciate you for availing more electricity to us,” said President Hichilema.





“Just about three weeks ago, I sent the Minister of Energy and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Mozambique to ask the President to allow us to buy more electricity, and the President graciously agreed, another clap for the President. But we have to move this power through other countries under our arrangements of the Southern African Power Pool. Part of our conversation with President Chapo is that we would like to establish a direct interconnector between Mozambique and Zambia so that we are efficient in moving the power. This time, it’s us who need it, God works in His own ways, next time it could be the people of Mozambique. So, with the interconnector, we can move power both ways.”





Meanwhile, President Chapo said Zambia had shown political maturity and resolve in its pathway to economic growth on its 61st anniversary of Independence.



“The bond of fraternity, brotherhood, and common sacrifice continues to be the cornerstone of our relations, which were strengthened by our founders Kenneth Kaunda and Samora Machel. That’s why Mozambique and Zambia share an unbreakable friendship and an unbreakable commitment to peace, development, and the stability of our people in a sustainable manner. So, on this 61st anniversary of Independence, Zambia has shown political maturity, social cohesion, and resolve in the pathway to economic growth, with visible efforts for diversification and modernisation, which strengthen its resilience and its role as an example of stability and leadership on the continent. Long live Zambia, long live my brother Hakainde Hichilema,” said President Chapo.





“So, in celebrating this anniversary, we also celebrate the hope of the Zambian and Mozambican people, the hope of an Africa that moves forward, united, and values its resources; which values the freedom fighters, which values women, which values youths, and their resources and potential. That’s why my brother and I believe firmly that through cooperation and unity of our people and our purpose, we will together build a future of shared prosperity and dignity for all our people.”





Earlier, during the Anniversary

Ceremony at State House, President Hichilema honoured former Copper Queens Coach Bruce Mwape and MMA athlete Miraco Chipito with the President’s Insignia for Meritorious Achievement.

Bellington Mwape, the Power Tools bus driver who saved 57 passengers after his bus caught fire along the Great North Road, was awarded the President’s Medal for Gallantry, together with George Siyuni, who was awarded posthumously.





Others honoured with the Order of the Eagle of Zambia, 3rd Division, included Dr. Joseph Nkolola, Dr. Cecilia Shinondo (posthumously), and Charles Mando (posthumously).





Dr Sixtus Mulenga was awarded the Order of Distinguished Service, 1st Division; Bukolo Mutoiwa received the Order of the Grand Companion of Freedom, 2nd Division; and Bessie Chanda received the 3rd Division.