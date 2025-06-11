When Fear Ruled, The Truth About Edgar Lungu’s Reign



10/06/25



Zambia’s history is filled with leaders who shaped the nation in different ways. Some built, some divided, and some ruled through fear. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Zambia’s sixth president, did not inherit a broken country, he fractured it himself. His reign, spanning from 2015 to 2021, was marked by political manipulation, economic decline, and a culture of intimidation that left deep scars on the nation.





A Nation Divided for Political Gain



Edgar Lungu did not merely govern; he engineered division . Where past leaders sought unity, he saw opportunity in tribal and regional differences.





It is true and it is a notorious fact that he favored certain communities while isolating others, deepening mistrust and turning neighbors into adversaries.



Political opponents were branded as enemies of the state, and dissent was met with hostility.





His administration weaponized tribalism , using it as a tool to consolidate power.



Instead of fostering national identity, he exploited ethnic loyalties , ensuring that political allegiance was tied to one’s background rather than merit or ideology.





This strategy weakened Zambia’s social fabric , making reconciliation difficult even after his departure, the country knows that and we all can recall that.





The Rise of Political Militias



Lungu’s governance was not built on democratic principles but on fear and brute forceb. Instead of appointing competent officials,it is true and it is on record that he empowered violent cadres , gang leaders, street enforcers, and opportunists who operated outside the law,why should the PF group paint HH bad when ECL is on record to have been the worst.





These individuals were not civil servants, they were instruments of intimidation, surely the goodness of Hakainde Hichilema must be appreciated,these individuals are on record of controlling markets, bus stations, and even police stations.





Under his ( Edgar Chagwa Lungu’) rule, political thugs were absorbed into the police force , blurring the line between law enforcement and criminal activity, an example of those are the guys that Killed Guntila .





These cadres, dressed in military camouflage, were given titles like “Commander” and “General,” despite having no formal military training. Their unchecked power led to widespread human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, and public beatings.





One of the most shocking incidents under Edgar Chagwa Lungu occurred during a Youth Day rally , where a young woman was stripped naked in public. The Vice President was present. The police stood by. No one intervened. This moment symbolized the lawlessness that had taken hold under Lungu’s leadership.





State-Sanctioned Violence



During Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s Governance violence was not just tolerated, it was a policy. Police stations became weapons depots for political suppression.





Innocent citizens were gunned down in broad daylight, including prosecutor Nsama Nsama and a passerby, Joseph Kaunda. Political supporter Mapenzi Chibulo was shot dead, a grim reminder that dissent meant death.





Then came the mysterious gassings, a wave of chemical attacks on homes, schools, and churches. Panic spread across the country. Mob justice led to the killing of suspected culprits, while police responded with arbitrary beatings and mass arrests .





Amidst this chaos, Lungu found time to unleash vengeance on his political rival, Hakainde Hichilema, who was violently arrested and held in maximum-security prison for 127 days.





Economic Collapse and Reckless Borrowing



While blood stained the streets, Zambia’s economy crumbled. Edgar Lungu’s government borrowed recklessly, ballooning the country’s debt until Zambia defaulted, a historic failure. Instead of addressing the crisis, he expelled the IMF’s country representative and blamed external forces.





His administration’s financial mismanagement led to skyrocketing inflation, making basic goods unaffordable for ordinary citizens.





Corruption flourished, with government contracts awarded to loyalists rather than qualified professionals. Infrastructure projects were launched, but many were poorly executed or abandoned , leaving Zambia burdened with debt but lacking development.





The Attempt to Rewrite History



Now, in the aftermath of his death, some attempt to sanitize his legacy to frame Edgar Lungu as a misunderstood patriot or a victim of political persecution. They claim he was a strong leader. But strength without justice is tyranny.





His presidency brought Zambia to the brink of ruin . Fear replaced governance. Cronyism triumphed over competence. The damage he inflicted on institutions and the national psyche will take years, perhaps generations, to undo.





A Warning for the Future



Let us not forget. Let us not rewrite history to serve political convenience. The victims of his rule, those who lost their lives, those who bear the scars—deserve remembrance.





He is gone now. May his soul find peace. But the truth of his reign must be told, not in whispers, but with unwavering honesty.



Because remembering the past truthfully is the only way to protect the future .



