When his wife ran off 30-years ago, their son was only six-months old



THIS is the story of Kelvin Silungwe, a 52-year-old man who has spent the past 30 years searching for a son that carries his blood.





According to Silungwe, in 1995, his wife left Ndola with their six-months old son, saying she was going to visit her parents in Lusaka. Days, weeks, months, years and decades have elapsed and she has not returned.





After years, Silungwe learnt that his wife had remarried in the United Kingdom, and that she had changed their son, Elijah’s last name from Silungwe to what he still pursues to know.





According to Chimweka Manic Chileshe, Silungwe’s runaway wife has kept the whereabouts of his son, a secret.



He featured on Chimweka’s show, with a hope of reconnecting with his dear son.





For more, follow @tvyatu

©️TV Yatu May 19, 2025

PICTURE CREDIT: Chimweka Manic Chileshe (right)