When I stood as a Mayor for Lusaka, Simon Mwewa Lane was part of my sponsors- Chilufya Tayali



EEP President Chilufya Tayali

I AM BEING SPONSORED BY ZAMBIANS, LIKE SIMON MWEWA LANE, NOT BA-EDGAR LUNGU

I have read what BaChitambala has written that;

“CHILUFYA TAYALI’S SPONSORS

“Expensive hotel bills, food and transport in a foreign country…eventually ba Edgar will get tired of sending Tayali money and very soon Tayali will be washing dishes in restaurants as an illegal alien 👽” – SMLtv”

My source of money has always eluded many, 😂😂😂, yet some of them, among those who speculate, they are part of my sponsors.

Don’t get it twisted, by what Simon Mwewa Lane says, that man is one of my big sponsors and I am grateful to him, that’s why I can’t speak bad of him, kuti watuka big buyer.

When I stood as a Mayor for Lusaka, Simon Mwewa Lane was part of my sponsors. The man gave me money for campaigns.

When I was about to go to jail, Simon Mwewa Lane didn’t just come kuma cells to see me, he gave me money as well.

Of course BaLungu was the first to send the money but Simon Mwewa Lane also sent me money. Bishop Lungu also sent me something.

In my business of advertising, on social media, BaChitambala has been one of my big clients and records are there to show.

So, while BaChitambala maybe confusing you about my sponsors, the man has been very generous to me and I am highly grateful.

Of course he has not yet sent me ka-something for my travels or upkeep whilst in the diaspora, but I know BaChitambala will not let me suffer, he will help out.

Truth be told, it is not easy living out here and I miss my family, my home, my life and everything, including Chilenje, Salama Park and Ibex Hill, (okonja mukutushisha ngomwaume).

I have a great life back home, driving my Hilux, selling vegetables from my gardens, dancing with my Kiya. It’s really nice back home.

Unfortunately, BaHakainde is causing us to scatter due to his dictatorship. The man is ruthless, vindictive and bitter, but only for a while.

I actually doubt HH will live in Zambia after his tenure, because he is sowing so much hatred against himself.

Anyway, I will be back sooner than you think, but remember me nga mwabeula.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!