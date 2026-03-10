WHEN I TELL YOU THAT UPND IS AHEAD OF THE UPCOMING ELECTIONS, THIS IS WHAT I MEAN- Shipungu

By Shipungu

WHEN I TELL YOU THAT UPND IS AHEAD OF THE UPCOMING ELECTIONS, THIS IS WHAT I MEAN:





Yesterday, FDD rejected Hon. Brian Mundubile, electing Chifumu Banda as its party president. The FDD convention which took place yesterday elected Chifumu Banda as its party leader following the demise of Edith Nawakwi last year.





Firstly, even if FDD is left for Mundubile and the Tonse by and large: the time when prayers raised Lazarus from the dead passed.

The late, Edith Nawakwi was better than Mundubile and never took the party into power: what more our dear honorable who is still fighting to registering his presence in the constituencies across the country?

Yes, Team Mundubile will definitely, swallow the money from funders be it standing on any political party-but, winning is practically looking unfavored.





Anyway, let’s exchange our thoughts regarding the FDD convention and the now Tonse Alliance drama.





