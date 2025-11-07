When it comes to Dr Nevers  Mumba, I am deeply biased and support him regardless of his decisions- Rev Walter Mwambazi

Rev Walter Mwambazi writes:

On Dr Nevers Mumba



I am on record saying these words and since some don’t get it, shall say it once again…





When it comes to Dr Mumba, I am deeply biased and support him regardless of his decisions. As far as Doc goes, I do disagree with many of the things he does and the decisions he makes—but I do so privately and never in public because? I will present this part of myself as a supporter in public.





So, it is what it is. No matter how many ask me, when it comes to Doc, my stance is — public support.



Chapwa.



My views on other men of God? Well, if they are wrong, I will call them out. It is what it is. I support Dr Nevers Mumba unreservedly because I love the man. I am a human and when it comes to him, he has my total support.





So, if you have issues with him, you are welcome to write on your platforms and put him on blast, but my record stands. Ife ndife ba front public support!





Take it or leave it!



PS: If the day comes—God forbid—that Doc is named in a sexual scandal or scamming of believers with fake prophecies, I will publicly speak against it. Thankfully the man has a spotless record. The only “sin” the public have against him is that he purportedly left the pulpit—according to them—for politics.





I have no qualms or issues with this one. I  support his decision even today.



PPS: Papa followership? Aikona man. Doc Mumba does not carry himself like some demigod who thinks all his words are from God Almighty. Nope. Further, we differ on many decisions and he doesn’t pull any of that “Respect the anointing or else you’ll die” rubbish. Doc is not that kind of man.





So the difference between a papa follower and myself is that Papa followers are blind and gullible, being fleeced for everything they have, including their very bodies in some instances, Doc isn’t that way!! ☺️



Picture credit: Dr Mumba and Madam Wina at the recent Prayer Day on the 18th October.