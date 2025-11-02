WHEN JULIUS NYERERE CHASED IDI AMIN OUT OF UGANDA LIKE A STRAY DOG.





Just like Mama Suluhu today, Idi Amin once laughed and mocked a quiet Tanzanian man— until that quiet man taught him the loudest lesson in Africa.





Pull your chair,it’s story time.



Idi Amin used to mock Tanzania’s soft-spoken president Julius Nyerere, not knowing that the same calm teacher would one day escort him out of Uganda like a stray dog without luggage.





After toppling Milton Obote, Amin never stopped insulting Nyerere for giving Obote asylum in Tanzania.

Every week, he’d grab a mic in Kampala and shout across the border:





> “Nyerere is weak! Tanzania is poor!They can’t beat my army”



But in 1978, Amin crossed the line — literally. His soldiers invaded Kagera, a quiet Tanzanian region, looted shops, burnt villages,killed locals and planted a Ugandan flag like they were opening a new branch.





That was the last straw.

Nyerere calmly put down his tea and said,



> “Enough jokes — time to evict this noisy neighbour.” ☕





He opened Tanzania’s wallet, saw it was nearly empty, and still declared,



> “Even if we sell cows and bicycles, we will fight this lunatic!” ‍♂️





He called in Ugandan exiles, including the Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF) — men Amin had chased away.

Together they marched singing,with Tanzania being in charge.





> “To Kampala we go!” 欄



From Kagera to Masaka, from Mbarara to Entebbe, they moved like thunder — Boots, faith, and fierce discipline.





By the time they reached Kampala, Amin was already halfway to Libya, carrying only his medals, uniform, and confusion. ‍♂️His army beaten like a dog in a mosque





By April 1979, the “Conqueror of the British Empire” had been conquered by a schoolteacher with patience and a plan. ✊





Moral of the story:



Never look down on a quiet neighbour — sometimes the kettle that doesn’t whistle is already boiling. ☕