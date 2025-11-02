WHEN JULIUS NYERERE CHASED IDI AMIN OUT OF UGANDA LIKE A STRAY DOG.
Pull your chair,it's story time.
Pull your chair,it’s story time.
Idi Amin used to mock Tanzania’s soft-spoken president Julius Nyerere, not knowing that the same calm teacher would one day escort him out of Uganda like a stray dog without luggage.
After toppling Milton Obote, Amin never stopped insulting Nyerere for giving Obote asylum in Tanzania.
Every week, he’d grab a mic in Kampala and shout across the border:
> “Nyerere is weak! Tanzania is poor!They can’t beat my army”
But in 1978, Amin crossed the line — literally. His soldiers invaded Kagera, a quiet Tanzanian region, looted shops, burnt villages,killed locals and planted a Ugandan flag like they were opening a new branch.
That was the last straw.
Nyerere calmly put down his tea and said,
> “Enough jokes — time to evict this noisy neighbour.” ☕
He opened Tanzania’s wallet, saw it was nearly empty, and still declared,
> “Even if we sell cows and bicycles, we will fight this lunatic!” ♂️
He called in Ugandan exiles, including the Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF) — men Amin had chased away.
Together they marched singing,with Tanzania being in charge.
> “To Kampala we go!” 欄
From Kagera to Masaka, from Mbarara to Entebbe, they moved like thunder — Boots, faith, and fierce discipline.
By the time they reached Kampala, Amin was already halfway to Libya, carrying only his medals, uniform, and confusion. ♂️His army beaten like a dog in a mosque
By April 1979, the “Conqueror of the British Empire” had been conquered by a schoolteacher with patience and a plan. ✊
Moral of the story:
Never look down on a quiet neighbour — sometimes the kettle that doesn’t whistle is already boiling. ☕
