When Knowledge Cannot Solve Reality: What the UNZA Sewer Tragedy Reveals About Zambia’s Education System





By Dr David Phiri (shall we save Zambia)



The recent tragic death of a student at the University of Zambia (UNZA), after falling into a sewer system, is not just an isolated incident. It is a national alarm bell—one that exposes deeper structural failures within Zambia’s education system, particularly in how we train our engineers.





This is not merely a story about poor sanitation. It is a story about a system where knowledge exists, but solutions do not.





At the heart of this tragedy lies a glaring sanitation crisis. UNZA hostels are reportedly facing severe challenges due to a blocked sewer line—an issue that has persisted long enough to become life-threatening.





Even more concerning is the limited human resource available to respond to such a crisis. With a student population of approximately 45,000, the university reportedly has fewer than ten maintenance engineers. This imbalance is not only unsustainable—it is dangerous.





To make matters worse, there are indications that the institution lacks proper documentation of its own infrastructure. The inability to trace and map sewer lines has reportedly forced authorities to call upon former maintenance staff to assist in identifying the system layout. In a modern institution of higher learning, such a situation is nothing short of alarming.





What makes this situation deeply troubling is not just the failure itself, but where it is happening.



UNZA is one of Zambia’s leading institutions for engineering education. It trains civil engineers, mechanical engineers, environmental specialists, and water and sanitation experts—the very professionals expected to solve problems like this.





Even more striking is the fact that many students on campus already possess prior technical qualifications. Some have diplomas in plumbing, water engineering, and related fields. In essence, the university is sitting on a vast pool of human capital.



Yet, despite this, the problem remains unresolved.





This raises a fundamental question: What is the value of education if it cannot solve the problems in our immediate environment?



This is not simply about UNZA. It reflects a broader issue within Zambia’s education system—a disconnect between theory and practice.





In other fields, such a gap would be unthinkable. Consider the model of a teaching hospital. Even with a limited number of fully qualified doctors, medical students actively participate in patient care. They diagnose, manage, and stabilize patients under supervision. Their learning is practical, immediate, and life-impacting.





Why should engineering be any different?



Even without full professional certification, engineering students can contribute meaningfully—whether through diagnostics, temporary fixes, system mapping, or preventive maintenance strategies. Waiting for a handful of qualified engineers while thousands of capable students remain passive observers represents a failure of imagination and system design.





The situation forces us to confront an uncomfortable question: Are we producing competent engineers, or merely graduates?



If engineering students cannot engage with and help resolve real-life challenges within their own campus, then the system is not preparing them adequately for the demands of the real world.





Education should not culminate at graduation—it should demonstrate its value long before that moment.



If Zambia is to avoid similar tragedies and build a truly functional education system, a shift toward competence-based learning is essential.





Students must be equipped with hands-on abilities alongside theoretical knowledge. Engineering education should emphasize real-world problem-solving from the earliest stages of training.



Long vacations should not be idle periods. They should be structured opportunities for skill acquisition. Civil engineering students should gain experience in bricklaying, plumbing, and construction. Mechanical students should engage in workshops. Learning must extend beyond the classroom.





Students must also be trained to serve while they learn. Universities should create systems where students actively contribute to solving institutional and community problems. Service should not be optional—it should be foundational.





The loss of a student at UNZA is a painful reminder of what is at stake when systems fail. But it also presents an opportunity—an opportunity to rethink, redesign, and rebuild our approach to education.





A functional education system is not measured by the number of graduates it produces, but by the problems its learners can solve.





Until Zambia bridges the gap between knowledge and application, we risk producing generations of educated individuals who are unable to transform the realities around them.