When Lungu wins in 2026… we shall grab community house- Given Lubinda

WHEN WILL STOP GOING AGAINST EACH OTHER AT THE EXPENSE OF DEVELOPMENT – IS THIS CAMPAIGN FOR ECL OR FOR HH?

I wonder why we even bring up such topics in our campaigns, as it only fuels tension. This is the kind of talk that makes President Hichilema say, “Akekala pesa?” because it must scare the hell out of him. 😂😂😂

So, to fight for his survival, he will do everything in his power to secure himself. In the end, the man becomes a full-blown dictator.

But over and above all, it just hinders development as politicians keep sorting each other out instead of sorting out the economy.

I think we are better off challenging Govt on their economic failures than being personal.

I am also wondering about this issue of talking about ECL contesting 2026 when we all know that that possibility is gone.

Are these people talking about ECL contesting elections in 2026, doing it for President Lungu, or are they speaking for themselves so that no one comes up to claim that top position?

I feel it’s convenient to suggest that ECL will be on the ballot, so that no one aspires to it. However, in the end, this might serve as another way to campaign for President Hichilema, as we may not have a strong challenger against him in 2026.

At times, we tend to be selfish, forgetting that we will end up losing everything. In the conquest of preventing others so that we get it, we end up losing everything.

Anyway, let me not attract insults for speaking the truth, but next year, you will remember me when HH will easily bounce back. My intentions have been for effective opposition otherwise…….kaya

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!