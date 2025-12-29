WHEN PARLIAMENT’S VOTES ARE FOR SALE, DEMOCRACY IS ON AUCTION



In a constitutional democracy, Parliament is meant to be the final shield between state power and the people. It is where conscience should outweigh convenience and public interest should prevail over private inducement.

Yet the controversy surrounding inducements allegedly offered to MPs during the passage of Bill 7 forces a blunt question: what happens when Parliament itself appears negotiable?





A parliamentary seat is not personal property. It is a public trust. MPs are not hired contractors executing instructions from financiers or party hierarchies; they are elected to exercise independent judgment on behalf of citizens. When a vote is traded for money, favours, or promises, it is not merely a position that is sold, it is the sovereignty of the people.





Defenders of inducements often hide behind phrases like “party discipline” or “political reality.” But constitutional amendments are not routine business. They reshape the balance of power, representation, and accountability. Such decisions demand the highest ethical standards. To induce votes on constitutional matters is not pragmatism; it is constitutional erosion.





The damage does not end with one bill. When MPs are seen as purchasable, debate becomes performance, oversight weakens, and Parliament risks becoming an extension of executive will rather than a check upon it. A short-term legislative win achieved through inducement produces long-term institutional decay.





Public trust, once broken, is hard to rebuild. In unequal societies, democracy survives largely on belie; belief that votes matter and representation is real. When citizens conclude that MPs can be bought, elections lose moral weight, and political participation gives way to apathy. The poor pay first and pay most.





Some argue that no laws were broken. But legality is not legitimacy. The absence of prosecution does not equal integrity. Parliamentary records and public memory endure longer than political excuses.





Accountability may be delayed, but it is rarely denied. Constituents will one day demand explanations, without envelopes, protection, or rehearsed justifications. Leadership requires sacrifice, not convenience. An MP who fears those in power more than the voters has already abandoned representation.





When Parliament becomes a parley of inducements, democracy is placed on auction. And when democracy is sold, it is never the powerful who suffer most, it is the ordinary citizen whose voice is discounted and whose future is bargained away. Zambia deserves a Parliament guided by conscience, not receipts.



The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province