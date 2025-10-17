When Survival Becomes a Crime – ZRA’s War on the Struggling Poor



The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has recently urged citizens to report their neighbours who run small home shops, kantembas, or side businesses suspected of tax evasion. On paper, it sounds like a noble call for compliance. But in practice, it reeks of economic insensitivity and misplaced priorities.





At a time when the cost of living has hit unbearable levels, with basic goods and services slipping beyond the reach of ordinary citizens, this move feels like a crackdown on survival rather than on corruption. Zambians have been pushed by economic realities to start small backyard businesses, selling tomatoes, cooking oil, talk time, vegetables, and household essentials just to make ends meet. And now, the taxman wants the neighbour to become a snitch?





Let’s be clear: taxation is essential. It fuels hospitals, schools, and public infrastructure. But when the tax net starts hovering over struggling families who barely earn enough to buy a 25kg bag of mealie meal, we have a moral and policy problem. ZRA should not be the bulldog at the gates of poverty; it should be a bridge to economic empowerment.





Instead of weaponizing communities against each other, why not help these small businesses formalize through simplified tax education and incentives? Why not make compliance appealing rather than fear-driven? A mother selling fritters from her veranda is not the enemy of the state, she is a citizen responding to economic hardship.





What Zambia needs now is not intimidation, but inclusion. The informal sector is vast and full of potential. It can become a genuine source of national revenue but only if ZRA learns to nurture it, not suffocate it.



Encouraging citizens to spy on each other for a loaf of bread’s worth of earnings breeds mistrust in communities already under strain. It is not taxation; it is desperation disguised as policy.





If ZRA truly wants to expand the tax base, it must look upwards to those with real, taxable capacity. The luxury SUVs, the big tenders, the mines and the multimillion kwacha contracts that often escape proper scrutiny.





Targeting home kantembas won’t fix the national revenue shortfall. It will only make the poor poorer and the economy colder.





In a country where innovation and hustle are now acts of survival, the taxman should be a partner, not a predator.



©️ KUMWESU OPINION | October 17, 2025