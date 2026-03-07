WHEN TRADITION MEETS POLITICS: WHY CHIEF MPEZENI’S ENDORSEMENT OF PRESIDENT HH IS DEEPLY TROUBLING- Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma

WHEN TRADITION MEETS POLITICS: WHY CHIEF MPEZENI’S ENDORSEMENT OF PRESIDENT HH IS DEEPLY TROUBLING





By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



It is deeply unfortunate and troubling to witness traditional leaders stepping into the arena of partisan politics. The recent endorsement of President Hakainde Hichilema by Chief Mpezeni raises serious concerns about the role of traditional authority in a democratic society such as Zambia.





Traditional leaders occupy a sacred and respected place in our communities. Chiefs are custodians of culture, guardians of tradition, and unifying figures who represent all their subjects regardless of political affiliation. Their authority is meant to rise above partisan divisions. When a chief publicly endorses a sitting president or any political leader, that neutrality is compromised, and the unity of the people they lead is placed at risk.





Chief Mpezeni is not merely a private citizen expressing a personal political preference. He is a traditional leader whose words carry weight among thousands of subjects who look up to him for guidance and leadership. By openly endorsing President Hakainde Hichilema, he inadvertently places those subjects who hold different political views in an uncomfortable position. It sends the message that those who do not support the President may somehow be out of step with their traditional authority.





This is precisely why Zambia’s constitutional framework and long-standing democratic traditions expect chiefs to remain politically neutral. Their role is not to campaign for politicians but to serve as a moral compass and a stabilizing force within society. When traditional leaders enter partisan politics, they blur the line between governance and tradition, and this can weaken both institutions.





Furthermore, the endorsement of a sitting president by a chief raises legitimate concerns about the independence of traditional leadership. Citizens begin to question whether such endorsements are genuine expressions of support or whether they are influenced by political pressure, government incentives, or promises of development projects. Even if none of these factors are present, the perception alone can damage public trust.





Traditional leaders should be advocates for their communities, not political campaigners. Their duty is to engage with whichever government is in power to advocate for development, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for their people. That engagement should remain professional and non-partisan so that they can work effectively with any administration chosen by the people.





History has shown that when chiefs align themselves too closely with political leaders, they risk losing the respect and confidence of sections of their own communities. Politics is inherently divisive, but traditional leadership is meant to unite. A chief must be able to welcome and represent every subject equally, whether they support the ruling party, the opposition, or no political party at all.





Chief Mpezeni’s endorsement of President Hakainde Hichilema therefore sets a troubling precedent. It sends the wrong message about the boundaries between traditional authority and political power. It risks politicizing an institution that has long been a pillar of stability in Zambia’s social fabric.





Zambia’s democracy depends on strong and independent institutions. Traditional leadership is one of those institutions, and its strength lies in its neutrality. Chiefs should remain above partisan battles so that they can continue to serve as unifying figures for their people.





The country needs traditional leaders who stand for all their subjects, not leaders who appear to stand with one political camp. Respect for tradition demands nothing less