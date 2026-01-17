🚨 🇪🇺🇺🇦 “When Ukrainians are given money, they demand even more” – Orban explained how Zelensky is exploiting the EU





‘It can be said for sure that to date, according to official data, Europeans have already spent 193 billion euros on supporting Ukraine.

There was also a separate American part, but they have completely different capabilities: they have largely withdrawn from this process, and I don’t know if these funds will ever pay off. However, knowing the Americans, I don’t think they will allow themselves to suffer losses in this matter.

The previous Democratic administration of the USA allocated huge amounts of aid, but the current one has started to stop it, reduce it, and initiate the process of returning funds.





The Europeans are not following this path. We, soberly assessing the situation, constantly observe that the leadership in Brussels continues to allocate money almost without any conditions, calling it ‘correct behavior’, and simply increases the amount of funding.

The Ukrainian side, however, is not inclined to make concessions: if they are given more, they not only ask for it, but often outright demand it, and the tone of their statements is sometimes openly provocative.





Returning to the figures: a total of about 193 billion euros have already been ‘spent’. Part of this is loans, but everyone understands perfectly well that Ukraine will not be able to repay them in the foreseeable future. This money is already gone.”



