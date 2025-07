WHEN WE FORM GOVERNMENT I WILL DECLARE THE UPND GOVT’S MUFUMBWE MASSACRE A NATIONAL HOLIDAY- Hon Binwell Mpundu

Post by: Hon Binwell Mpundu



WHEN WE FORM GOVERNMENT I WILL PROPOSE THAT WE WILL DECLARE THE UPND GOVERNMENT’S MUFUMBWE MASSACRE A NATIONAL HOLIDAY IN HONOR OF THE YOUTHS KILLED BY THEIR OWN GOVERNMENT AS WELL AS ALL THOSE CITIZENS WHO HAVE DIED AT THE HANDS OF THE STATE LIKE THE YOUNG BOY WHO WAS SHOT DEAD BY ZNS OFFICERS OVER MEALIE MEAL IN MUFULIRA.





A RESPONSIBLE GOVERNMENT CREATES OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS CITIZENS AND NOT SHOOTING THEM DEAD BECAUSE YOU CAN NOT CREATE SUCH OPPORTUNITIES FOR THEM





BINWELL CHANSA MPUNDU

NKANA MP

#ICHABAICHE