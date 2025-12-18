The Democratic Republic of Congo  is the richest resource country on earth.





Conservatively they said under her belly, she has minerals which are equivalent to $34.1 trillion, and yet today, it is one of the poorest nations on earth





It is the only nation on earth which on the day of election has it president saying we know we ought to have election but we do not have money to hold the election.





When you see a country whose official name is The Democratic Republic of Congo , know there is no democracy.



©: PLO Lumumba ✍