Where are President Hichilema’s fine promises?- ZCCM-IH Minority shareholders

“New Dawn Government is a Sham” -ZCCM-IH Minority
Where are President Hichilema’s fine promises?
1. Strong commitments and promises
In his:inauguration speech at the National Heroes Stadium on 24 August 2021, President of Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema made commitments to the Zambian people and the stakeholders on a number of points, some of which are of particular interest to us :
●We are determined to free our country from the ills of mismanagement and malpractice
and promote that which is better (…)
●The days of political interference in public institutions and parastatals are over (..)
We need morality, integrity and accountability In the Spring of 2020, Candidate Hichilema Hakainda’s spokesperson Anthony Bwalya contacted me to find ouit the views of minority shareholders on the various issues surrounding ZCCM-IH, Such as gold mining and copper mines, etc… We had a lot of discussions.
Few weeks before the 2021 presidential elections, he wrote to me.For the record, we will be looking to strengthen our partnership with the minority shareholders as the UPND government to ensure its run as a
completely independant entity the governance independence of ZCCM-IH is a key.
2. The fine promises went up in smoke
For more than three years, we have witnessed incomprehensible non-business decisions in the management of ZCCM-IH and the resignation of our esteemed Chairperson Dolika Banda amid rumours of political interference.
It is with bitterness and anger that we recently obtained proofs of this political interference with the dismissal of the competent Chief Legal Officer and Chief Investments Officer of ZCCM-IH orchestrated by IDC CEO Cornwell Muleya and Cabinet Secretary Patrick KANGWA, as stated in the documents sent to the court.
Do individual investors from Zambia, but also from many other countries, have to put up with the deplorable Zambian habit of finding good places for one’s mbuyas’ or tribal cousins ?
Certainly a position as head of department at ZCCM-IH is a position that makes many envious. our case, Unfortunately, of all this Zambians. detestable habit never considers
” the interests “”CICo1 0” of “e the company company and and therefore. therefore, in
What is more, once such a clique is in place, it will be easy to milk the cow.
Let us not forget their motto: It is our time !
The rights of both Zambian and international minority shareholders are being totally flouted. We are extremely surprised and shocked that the decision and pressure could have been imposed by the highest level of government, namely Cabinet Secretary Patrick KANGWA.
Clearly the promises have not been kept.
Where are the President’s fine promises of non-interference?
Is the so-called ‘new dawn govenment’ finally nothing more than a sham ?
President Hichilema must keep his promises and political interference must stop.
A company listed on three international stock Exchanges cannot be subject to bad eggs
whose actions are contrary to the interests of its shareholders, in particular the Zambian
people.
Issued_by :
Thierry CHARLES
President of ZCCM Defense
16 March 2025, FRANCE
zccm.ih.shareholders@gmail.com
Everyone can see how tribal he is.
When one is used to milking cows, he will also milk the country.
The man has failed miserably, and only his relatives, anda few of his misguided tribesmen, are supporting him now.
The author, Thierry Charles is highlighting exactly what I keep banging on about.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Yes, IdiotTyrol. Your tribalism is its usual boring brand of foolishness. Buy yourself a cow because you are soooo jealous.
All the issues above? We are much better of today than under the thieving incompetence of the previous government. Unfortunately, we are also in a global economic downturn and the UPND government has to work even harder to achieve results. But they are making progress and are transparent about where money is going.
HH is NOT like Lungu, who was buying houses for his girlfriends with public resources.