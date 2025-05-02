WHERE ARE THE AMBULANCES, MR PHIRI?



…Socialist Party Youth League Demands Answers from Local Government PS



Lusaka… Friday May 2, 2025 — The Socialist Party Youth League has demanded accountability from Permanent Secretary for Technical Services in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Nicholas Phiri, over the delayed delivery of ambulances that were promised to the nation by May 2025.



In a statement issued earlier today, National Youth Secretary Stanley Muba’sa reminded Mr Phiri of his public assurance made on November 29, 2024, in which he stated that all ambulances under the ministry’s procurement programme would be delivered by May this year.



“Mr Phiri made a promise to the people. He did not just make a political statement — he made a commitment tied to integrity, transparency, and accountability. Where are the ambulances?” the statement read.



The Youth League expressed deep concern that the delay in deploying the life-saving vehicles has already contributed to avoidable d£aths, particularly in rural areas where access to emergency medical transport remains dire.



“This government has become notorious for making promises it has no intention of keeping. But this is not a pothole or a broken streetlamp. This is a matter of life and d£ath,” Muba’sa charged.



“Those who can’t afford private transport are dy!ng in their homes. Hospitals are unable to respond in time. And what we get in return are blame games and finger-pointing.”



The Youth League has also announced plans to write directly to Mr Phiri to demand clarity and a formal response.



Mr Muba’sa did not mince words, calling on the Permanent Secretary to “man up and either hand over the ambulances or hand in his resignation letter.”



“Too many Zambians are dy!ng because of a collapsed health system. We won’t sit back and watch Mr Phiri gamble with lives as though this is some casino game,” he added.



Efforts to get a comment from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development by press time proved futile, as the PS’s phone went unanswered.