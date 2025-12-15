Where Are the Lucky Mulusas of the UPND?



By James Banda



As Zambia approaches a critical vote on Bill 7, the nation watches closely, asking: Where are the Lucky Mulusas of the UPND?





In 2017, Lucky Mulusa, then Minister of National Development Planning under the Patriotic Front (PF), made a stand that Zambians still remember. When Cabinet collectively approved the purchase of 42 fire tenders at US$1 million each, Mulusa did not quietly endorse the deal.

On national television, he called out the purchase, describing the vehicles as “wheelbarrows” and highlighting the wastefulness of the arrangement. His actions went against party consensus and cost him his ministerial post. Yet today, Mulusa is widely respected for his principled courage—for choosing integrity over political convenience.





This moment offers a lesson to UPND Members of Parliament. Tomorrow, MPs will vote on Bill 7, a constitutional amendment that has drawn criticism for its lack of public consultation and for posing threats to democratic accountability. Civil society groups, professional bodies, and concerned citizens have all voiced opposition, warning that the Bill undermines Zambia’s democratic processes and the trust of the people.





Now is the time for MPs to show the same conscience and courage that Mulusa displayed. Political loyalty alone should not dictate one’s vote when the very foundations of democracy are at stake. The people elected these MPs to represent them, not just to follow party instructions.





We call on the UPND MPs to:

• Put the interests of Zambians above party directives.

• Act in accordance with the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance.

• Use their conscience to guide their vote, whether that means rejecting Bill 7 or abstaining.





History remembers those who stand for what is right, not those who blindly follow. Zambia deserves MPs who are guided by principle, courage, and the welfare of the citizens they represent.



Where are the Lucky Mulusas of the UPND? It is time for them to emerge.