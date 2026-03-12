White Afrikaans “Refugees” Quietly Returning to South Africa After Struggling With High Costs, Cultural Isolation and Life in America





A number of white Afrikaans South Africans who relocated to the United States claiming refugee status are reportedly beginning to return home after struggling to adapt to life abroad.

According to reports and community discussions, several families say the reality of living in America has been far more difficult than expected.



Many cited financial pressure, including the high cost of housing, healthcare and everyday living in the United States. While some managed to integrate into workplaces and schools, the overall cost of maintaining a stable life proved overwhelming for many households.





Others say the biggest challenge was cultural isolation. Despite being welcomed into communities and finding jobs, some Afrikaner families reported feeling disconnected from their language, traditions and social networks.

For people used to tight-knit Afrikaans communities, adapting to American culture, social norms and lifestyles has been a major adjustment.



Some families have now decided that returning to South Africa — where they still have family ties, familiar culture and support systems — offers a better quality of life despite the concerns that originally pushed them to leave.





The situation highlights how migration decisions are often far more complex than expected, with culture, community and belonging sometimes proving just as important as economic opportunity.