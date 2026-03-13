Breaking News : White House Aware Gulf States Are Dangerously Running Low on Missile Interceptors as Resupply Delays Loom





The White House is aware that several Gulf countries are facing a dangerous shortage of missile interceptors as ongoing missile and drone attacks continue to strain regional air defense systems.





According to reporting by CBS News, officials monitoring the situation say that interceptor stockpiles used to defend against incoming ballistic missiles and drones are being depleted at an alarming pace across parts of the Gulf region.

The sustained rate of attacks has significantly increased the demand for interceptor missiles, which are essential for systems designed to protect critical infrastructure and population centers.





Sources familiar with the matter told CBS News that the United States and its regional partners are increasingly concerned about the pace at which these defensive munitions are being consumed. Interceptors used in advanced air defense networks are costly and require time to manufacture and deliver, making rapid replenishment difficult during periods of intense military activity.





Officials also warned that new supplies of interceptor missiles will not arrive as quickly as needed, raising concerns that air defense operators may have to prioritize which incoming threats to intercept if large waves of missiles or drones are launched simultaneously.





The situation underscores a broader challenge in modern air warfare, where sustained missile and drone campaigns can rapidly drain interceptor inventories even among well-equipped air defense forces.



Source: CBS News