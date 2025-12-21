White House insider says Susie Wiles called Trump a liar about Epstein

Susie Wiles was quick to call Donald Trump out for “a lie” about Jeffrey Epstein, according to a journalist who recently published a bombshell piece on the White House Chief of Staff.

Chris Whipple, who recently wrote an article for Vanity Fair profiling Wiles and her team in the White House, appeared on a podcast with former GOP strategist Rick Wilson Saturday. Whipple gave several details from his months-long investigation into Wiles.

At the end of the interview, Wilson asked Whipple what he heard about the Epstein files from his perch on the inside of the White House.

Detailing his on-the-record conversation with Wiles, Whipple said, “She was… she said, ‘Look, the president was wrong.'”

“Trump as we all know has been going around saying that Bill Clinton went to the island supposedly 28 times… well, maybe whenever Trump uses the word supposedly, when he qualifies anything in any way, maybe he knows he’s lying,” Whipple said. “But she called it a lie.”

Whipple added, “I was stunned-astonished she would even go there with me.”

“We talked all about the Epstein files and about how Trump is in the Epstein files, and all over it, and she said they were playboys,” he added. “She said Trump isn’t in the files doing anything awful, but she also says there’s nothing incriminating about Clinton in the files.”