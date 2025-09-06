White House posts bizarre meme of Rosie O’Donnell after Trump threatens to remove her US citizenship

The official White House social media account shared a baffling meme about comedian Rosie O’Donnell after Donald Trump threatened to revoke her US citizenship.

President Trump has made no secret of his disdain for former talk show host, launching numerous attacks on O’Donnell’s appearance and career over the years.

And it would appear the 79-year-old isn’t feeling any less petty now that he’s in office either, as he appears hellbent on taking their feud to the next level by revoking O’Donnell’s US citizenship.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump ranted on Truth Social back in July.

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her.”

The president has once again doubled down on his threat, this time posting a digitally altered image of O’Donnell, which appears to have been stretched, alongside the message: “As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!”

Perhaps even more bizarre was the decision to repost the meme on the official White House X account, which a member of the press team did later in the day.

This wouldn’t be the first time the account has waded into a debate in poor taste either, as it has previously referred to the US leader as ‘daddy’ on Instagram and single-handedly tanked the ‘Nothing beats a Jet 2 holiday’ meme by overlaying it on a video of ICE deportations.

When did Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell’s feud start?

The Trump-O’Donnell feud stretches back to the mid-noughties.

In late 2006, O’Donnell criticised Trump’s decision not to fire a former Miss USA contestant over revelations of drug use and referred to him as a ‘snake oil salesman’, prompting Trump to call her a ‘real loser’ and ‘out of control’ (via CNN).

In the 19 years since, itis been nothing but continuous back and forth insults between the pair.

Can Donald Trump actually revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship?

No, President Trump cannot strip O’Donnell of her US citizenship.

As the 63-year-old comedian is American by birth, the only way she will cease to be a US citizen is by relinquishing her passport.



“The Supreme Court has been very clear that native-born U.S. citizens cannot have their citizenship stripped by the government under any circumstances,” Case Western Reserve University law professor Cassandra Burke Robertson told PBS.

Which means, unless major changes are made to US law, Trump’s comments are nothing more than empty threats.

O’Donnell, who is currently waiting out the Trump presidency in Ireland, has not taken to kindly to the jibes, calling him ‘[Game of Thrones character] King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan’.

“I’m not yours to silence I never was,” she added.