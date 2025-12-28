White House press Secretary announces she’s pregnant with second child, making her the first person to hold the position while pregnant

White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has announced she is expecting her second child, making her the first person to hold the position while pregnant.

Leavitt said in a social media post that she and her husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, are expecting a girl in May. The couple had their first child, a son, in 2024.

“The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for — a baby girl coming in May 2026,” Leavitt wrote in an Instagram post. “My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother.”

In her post, Leavitt thanked President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles for “fostering a pro-family environment in the White House.”

The announcement adds to Leavitt’s history-making accomplishments during her White House tenure. She became the youngest-ever White House press secretary when she took the job last January at the age of 27.

Leavitt served as the Trump campaign’s press secretary ahead of the 2024 election, and spent much of that campaign pregnant until she gave birth in July. She told The Washington Post she returned to work three days after the birth in response to the attempted assassination of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Before joining the Trump campaign, Leavitt ran an unsuccessful campaign for Congress in New Hampshire in 2022 and served in the White House press office during the first Trump administration.