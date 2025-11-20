White House shares video of Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo casually having a conversation

The White House has released a new video capturing a relaxed conversation between US President Donald Trump and football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was accompanied by his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez.

Filmed inside the White House, the clip shows Trump and Ronaldo chatting informally before the Portuguese forward breaks into laughter.

The video was captioned “Two GOATS. CR7 X 45/47”

This comes after Trump hosted a high-profile reception on Tuesday night, held in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington, D.C. Ronaldo, who currently plays in the Saudi Pro League, attended as part of the Saudi delegation, with Georgina Rodriguez by his side.

At the dinner, Trump revealed that his youngest son is a big fan of the footballers and joked that he likes him more.