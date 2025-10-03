White Teacher Caught on Camera Telling a Black Student He Looks Like a Monkey As His Classmates Laugh

Legend Whitaker, a 6-year-old African American boy from Polk County, Florida, was left humiliated when his white teacher sang a “funny” birthday song that compared him to a monkey as his classmates laughed. The video of the incident has gone viral, sparking outrage and a district investigation.

On September 29 at Floral Avenue Elementary School in Bartow, Legend was celebrating his birthday with his classmates. After the teacher led the class in singing the traditional “Happy Birthday,” his teacher asked if he wanted to hear a “funny version” of the song.

In a video filmed by the teacher herself, she snapped her fingers and sang, “Happy birthday to you. You live in the zoo. You look like a monkey, and you smell like one, too.” Students around the boy laughed while the teacher added, “Whoo, give him a clap, everybody.”

According to The Ledger, Legend’s mother, Desarae Prather, said she was shocked when she received the video. She said her son felt humiliated in front of his classmates and has refused to return to school since the incident.

“He feels as if people are going to call him a monkey, and his feelings are hurt,” she said. “Now I have to seek counseling for him because he was crying for not to be back in her class or even go back to that school. I shouldn’t have to wake up every day to see that my son feels this way.”

Prather immediately reported the matter to the school, but staff told her the complaint would only be forwarded to Polk County Public Schools. The district later confirmed the matter is under review by its HR department and said employees are expected to respect all cultures and backgrounds.

As the clip spread on social media, it drew national attention. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, comedian D.L. Hughley, and rapper Diamond ATL were among those who shared it. Meanwhile, the teacher, who remains in her position has faced death threats, according to the Polk Education Association.

Union president Stephanie Yocum said the teacher in the video is a longtime staff member and stressed that all employees deserve a fair investigation. But Prather insists her son deserves an apology and that the teacher should face consequences.

“I feel like she should own up to her actions,” Prather said. “I feel like she should write an apology to my son and my family, because it was unacceptable, and my son is going to be traumatized for life. This is going worldwide, and I feel as if she should get fired, because that’s unacceptable.”