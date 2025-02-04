‘WHO ARE YOU?’ EVERYONE KNOWS WHO LEWIS-SKELLY IS NOW

The first time Myles Lewis-Skelly crossed his path, Erling Haaland demanded to know: “Who are you?”

Manchester City’s superstar striker was unimpressed to be confronted by the Arsenal teenager at Etihad Stadium in September.



That initial meeting came amid angry scenes at the end of an ill-tempered 2-2 draw at Etihad Stadium, during which Lewis-Skelly made headlines – before he had even played a minute of Premier League football – by being shown a yellow card while warming up as a substitute.

Haaland need not ask again. Lewis-Skelly, 18, inspired a 5-1 win that keeps Arsenal right in the title race – and delivered a goal celebration for the ages which appeared to be aimed right at City’s striker.



A name that was once unfamiliar will now be burned on the memory. For after scoring his first Arsenal goal, Lewis-Skelly dropped to his knees before crossing his arms in the meditation celebration so often used by Haaland himself.

The teenager relished this moment of pure theatre. His Arsenal team-mates gathered around to allow him to milk every second.

It could become an iconic image should Lewis-Skelly fulfil the promise he is showing.



His contribution – and his celebration – came in a match he would have missed had his controversial red card at Wolverhampton Wanderers eight days earlier not been rescinded on appeal.

How City must wish the red card had stood.



“I have seen Lewis-Skelly very close,” former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott told Match of the Day 2. “His whole attitude stood out, he is playing above his age.



“He was not afraid of Haaland at all. He has confidence weeping through his veins.”

Arsenal’s joy was in sharp contrast to City’s misery. Haaland was treated as the villain of the piece throughout by the home fans, who had not forgotten his “stay humble” message to manager Mikel Arteta in that post-match melee in September.



Gabriel celebrated in Haaland’s face when Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal an early lead, while banners in the stands also reminded him about his verbal altercation with Arteta. [BBC News]