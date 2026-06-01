🇿🇲 CONTEXT | Who Becomes the Next Mpezeni?

The death of Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV has triggered a question stretching far beyond Eastern Province: who succeeds one of Zambia’s most powerful traditional leaders?

The answer lies in centuries-old Ngoni customs, royal lineage, and a succession system that predates colonial rule itself.

Unlike matrilineal societies such as the Bemba, where succession follows the mother’s line, the Ngoni are a patrilineal people. Authority passes through the male lineage. The throne does not automatically go to the most popular prince or the most influential relative. It follows a highly structured royal system developed over generations.

To understand what happens next, one must first understand how the Ngoni Kingdom itself was formed.

The Mpezeni dynasty traces its origins to King Zwangendaba Jere, the legendary Ngoni leader who led his followers northward from present-day South Africa during the Mfecane migrations of the early nineteenth century. After his death around 1848 near present-day Tanzania, disputes over succession fractured the kingdom into several branches across Southern and Central Africa.

From those divisions emerged the major Ngoni kingdoms that still exist today.

The most prominent became the Mpezeni Kingdom in present-day Eastern Zambia, the M’mbelwa Kingdom in northern Malawi, and other Ngoni settlements in Tanzania and Mozambique. Despite those separations, many Ngoni traditions continue to regard the Mpezeni throne as the senior royal house descending from the original kingdom.

Succession within the Mpezeni royal establishment follows an equally elaborate structure.

Traditionally, Ngoni society recognizes multiple royal houses within a king’s family. However, not all houses are equal. The most important is known as the Kuka or Great House. The senior wife of that house carries special status because succession is generally determined through her lineage.

Under a principle known as uNhlanza, the heir is ordinarily the eldest son of the Great Wife.

Historically, if the Great Wife failed to produce a male heir, another woman from her family could be designated to bear children on behalf of the senior house. Those children would legally and culturally belong to the Great House and remain eligible for succession.

It was through this arrangement that Ntutu Jere, later known as Mpezeni I, emerged as heir following the death of Zwangendaba.

That succession was itself controversial.

Competing claims between Ntutu and M’mbelwa helped split the original kingdom, creating separate royal centres in present-day Zambia and Malawi. Historians widely regard that dispute as one of the defining moments in Ngoni political history.

The Mpezeni throne has experienced succession crises before.

Following the Anglo-Ngoni War of 1898, British colonial authorities executed Crown Prince Nsingo. His brother Madzimawe sought to claim the throne. Instead, royal regents selected a nine-year-old boy, Xhloa, who later became Mpezeni II. The decision reinforced an important principle: succession is not always determined by age, ambition, or immediate proximity to power. Royal councils and traditional legitimacy remain central.

That history now becomes relevant once again.

What makes the current situation particularly intriguing is that Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV was widely reported to have had only one wife and a daughter. If accurate, questions may arise regarding eligibility within the direct royal household and the wider Jere royal lineage.

Traditionally, succession disputes are not resolved through public campaigns or political endorsements. They are handled through consultations among royal elders, indunas, and custodians of custom who determine which candidate satisfies both lineage requirements and traditional legitimacy.

For now, those conversations are likely taking place quietly behind palace walls.

What is certain is that the succession of a Paramount Chief is not merely the appointment of another traditional leader. It is the transfer of authority within one of Southern Africa’s oldest surviving royal institutions.

The death of Mpezeni IV closes a chapter that lasted over forty years.

The next chapter will determine who inherits a throne whose history stretches back to Zwangendaba, the Mfecane migrations, colonial resistance, and the enduring identity of the Ngoni people.

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