 ANALYSIS | Who Benefits From Lungu Body Hostage?



Tomorrow, the Progressive Forces of South Africa will hold a high-stakes press briefing in Johannesburg. They promise to reveal what they call shocking details about the late President Edgar Lungu’s time and death in South Africa, and they are not holding back.





Their media advisory makes it clear: “Expect bold revelations, legal twists, and a serious challenge to South Africa’s diplomatic integrity.” At the heart of this is the question: How did a former Zambian president stay in South Africa for months, allegedly using false documents, with no clear hospital record under his real name?





No matter what side you are on, these questions matter. This is not an attack on mourning relatives. It is about diplomatic norms, public trust, and truth. The Progressive Forces say they want answers. They are asking them publicly because they love their country.





 Tasila Lungu’s Seat in Parliament Now Under Scrutiny



Back home, the late president’s daughter, Tasila Lungu Mwansa, faces her own accountability test. Zambezi East MP Brian Kambita yesterday raised a point of order: should Tasila keep her seat as Chawama MP when her family told the Pretoria court they have no intention of returning to Zambia because they feel unsafe?





His point is simple: “The people of Chawama deserve representation. If she is not coming back, is this House in order to consider her as a member?”





Speaker Nelly Mutti has reserved her ruling, but the question lingers. An elected leader cannot disappear from their post indefinitely. If true that the family will not return, who speaks for Chawama’s people?





 The Facts Many Would Rather Ignore



In her sworn 116-page court file, Esther Lungu says her husband fled Zambia because he felt persecuted. Nakacinda now says the Progressive Forces are “hired by the UPND to embarrass the Lungu family.” PF loyalists claim President Hichilema denied Lungu medical evacuation, implying foul play. Others push the poisoning narrative yet no one has said by whom, when or how.





Meanwhile, multiple sources from Zimbabwe say Lungu had been lobbying for political funds, hoping to unseat Hichilema’s government. The dead man is now a campaign tool: “Vote for opposition to repatriate Lungu’s body.” It is an absurd slogan. The truth is, the Attorney General wants Lungu repatriated to Zambia for burial at Embassy Park, just as protocol demands. It is the family that has blocked it, filing affidavit after affidavit in a foreign court while the body stays in a South African mortuary.





 Our Editorial Duty



Some of our readers accuse The People’s Brief of being a UPND mouthpiece when we speak plainly about the Lungu family’s contradictions. Let us be clear. This has never been about picking sides. The PF are simply not used to being questioned. When Edgar Lungu was president, publications that pushed too hard were shut down, journalists were threatened, and dissent was stifled.





Today, South Africans are asking what Zambians could not. They want to know how a former head of state ended up living under the radar. They want to know who signed off on the travel, who looked away when rules were bent. That is not an insult. That is accountability.





The final tragedy is that the late president’s body has become a political football. The real cost is not to him, it is to Zambia’s reputation and to the respect we claim to hold for our dead.





 Editor’s Note



Our job is to hold power to account. We set the agenda. We do not coddle anyone’s image, whether living or dead, when it affects the national interest.



Zambia must ask itself: who benefits from this chaos? And who will fix it?- The People’s Brief