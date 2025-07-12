WHO DID ECL OFFEND KANSHI? Give Edgar Chagwa LUNGU a dignified send off – Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya

LUNTE Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya writes::::



WHO DID ECL OFFEND KANSHI?



—————————-



But give Edgar Chagwa LUNGU a dignified send off – the loud cry of UPND government.





Even in campaigns now, no more using of PF regalia. Even alliance members with NCP who are PF must not use PF regalia. This is how far it has reached.



I remember HH as president, addressing the media – and he told them; next time you chose a president, be careful!





Edgar’s PF was accused of having borrowed 20 Billion United States Dallars. After a review of numbers, it turned out to have just been over $12Billion.



But many of those on the opposite side of the political isle to Edgar’s PF labeled his party as a criminal organization. And some of them never tire in calling us criminals, masholi and so on.





Does this mean that Edgar presided over an organisation of criminals? Was he therefore considered as a chief criminal?



Could it be have been the reason his party would be given away to whoever government wished and office bearers changed at the Registrar of Societies without regard to party internal processes?





When it’s members asked the Vice President officially, she’d state in broad day light; on the floor of the house where she transacts official business that “being in opposition you have to be strong.”



The illegal changes of office bearers of Edgar’s PF at the governments Registrar of Societies is politics in this regard.





This is where politics have now reached.



Operations of government departments have been made to join politics. Those who watch actions of the police will inform you that some people commit similar offenses but only those carefully selected are arrested and those others are left alone to enjoy life.





The police cannot accept reports when certain names are reported for alleged offenses.



In some cases even for offenses committed jointly, one male would be arrested and one female left alone to keep enjoying life unhindered. It’s totally deplorable!





Edgar’s party – regarded as a criminal organization. Edgar’s family has nearly all of them arrested including Edgar’s wife now widow in court.



Edgar didn’t even preside over the give away of 51% of a mine to some self – or whoever.





Neither did he president over the unconstitutional transfer of a road and toll gates to that so called concessionaire.



Edgar didn’t punish people by presiding over reckless export of electrify, not even maize.





But yet, his organisation was criminal!



Could they have been seeing him not only as having presided over a criminal organization but also a criminal family by those who call us masholi?





Edgar was being sought by government for investigations back home when he was sick; on a hospital bed in a foreign country. His lawyer told us so.





Edgar is now dead – he is no more, not to ever reappear in this life again. His family want to honour his wishes. The machinery which considered him to have presided over criminals want to give him a dignified send off. How ironic?





What is this new dignity about?

Who is capable of giving dignity to Edgar?

From where is this new conviction of dignity arising?

What dignity is more important to Edgar than his own wishes?

Whose dignity is in sight over there?



Edgar spoke of hypocrisy! This is the opposite of rectitude.





That machinery which labeled nearly everyone who associated with Edgar as a criminal, still ridicule him in death. This ridicule has extended to the floor of parliament.





As someone who loved and supported Edgar, I really feel the pain for him and his family and his party. While his family struggles to fulfill his wishes, I pray that his soul the Lord has taken.





May God help for his definition of dignity to be fulfilled.



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK12.07.2025