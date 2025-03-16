Who is Elvis Nkandu to Decide Who Belongs in Society?



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



I recently watched a disturbing video clip of Hon. Elvis Nkandu, the Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts, making an outrageous and dictatorial statement. Referring to Francis Kapwepwe, also known as “Why Me,” Nkandu arrogantly declared that some individuals do not deserve to live among us in society. His justification? That “Why Me” allegedly insulted President Hakainde Hichilema





This reckless and authoritarian statement is not just dangerous; it is an assault on democracy, freedom of expression, and the rule of law. Who is Elvis Nkandu to decide who has the right to live in society? Who granted him the power to play judge, jury, and executioner over Zambians?





A Dangerous Abuse of Power



Elvis Nkandu is a public servant, not a dictator. His duty is to serve the Zambian people, not to impose his personal opinions on who belongs in society. Zambia is a constitutional democracy governed by laws, not by the reckless declarations of power-hungry politicians who think they can exile citizens at will.





If Francis Kapwepwe broke the law, there are legal institutions in place to handle the matter. Zambia has courts, judges, and due process mechanisms. No minister has the authority to decide who can or cannot live among us. Nkandu’s words are not just careless; they are dangerous. They expose a mindset that seeks to rule through fear, intimidation, and suppression of dissent.





Selective Justice and Political Hypocrisy



Francis Kapwepwe’s alleged insults toward President Hichilema do not warrant Nkandu’s declaration that he is not needed in society. If Nkandu truly believes that insulting a sitting president is grounds for exile, why hasn’t he said the same about UPND cadres like Icibokolo and Moses Chijokela from North-Western Province, who have publicly insulted and mocked former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu?





Nkandu has conveniently remained silent on these UPND cadres, who continue to spew vulgarities and derogatory remarks against the former head of state. His selective outrage exposes the hypocrisy of the government. If Nkandu were a principled leader, he would condemn all political insults, regardless of who they target. Instead, he has made it clear that in his eyes, insults against President Hichilema are unacceptable, but insults against former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu are perfectly fine as long as they serve the UPND agenda.





An Attack on Free Speech and Democracy



Nkandu’s statement is not just an attack on “Why Me”; it is an attack on every Zambian. It sends a chilling message: criticize the government, and you could be declared unfit to live in society. If insulting a president—whether proven or not—now means someone should be cast out of society, then we must ask: are we still a democracy, or have we entered a dictatorship?





This is how tyranny begins. Today, it is “Why Me.” Tomorrow, it could be any journalist, opposition leader, civil rights activist, or ordinary citizen who dares to voice dissatisfaction with those in power.



A Minister Who Has Abandoned His Responsibilities



Instead of focusing on his actual job—empowering youth, creating jobs, and strengthening sports development—Nkandu is busy issuing threats and behaving like a political enforcer. His position is not to police people’s opinions, nor is he in charge of deciding who gets to live in Zambia.





The youth of this country are struggling with unemployment, lack of opportunities, and a collapsing economy. Yet, instead of addressing these urgent matters, Nkandu is obsessed with silencing critics. Is this what leadership looks like? A government more concerned with controlling speech than fixing the problems affecting its citizens?





Elvis Nkandu Must Be Held Accountable



Nkandu’s remarks are not just unacceptable; they are a disgrace. They expose a leadership that is insecure, intolerant, and afraid of public criticism. A government that fears its own people has already failed.





Elvis Nkandu must explain himself to the Zambian people. He must apologize and be reminded that Zambia belongs to all its citizens, not just those who sing praises for the ruling party. His words are not just an insult to democracy; they are a direct attack on the fundamental rights and freedoms that this country stands for.





The power to decide who lives in society does not belong to Elvis Nkandu, nor any politician. Zambia is not a dictatorship. It belongs to all Zambians, not just those who agree with the government.